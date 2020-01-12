The theme answers are described by the alphanumeric revealers of R2-D2 at 52D: [“Star Wars” droid whose alphanumeric name is represented in the starred answers in the bottom half of this puzzle] and C-3PO at 64D: [“Star Wars” droid whose alphanumeric name is represented in the starred answers in the top half of this puzzle]. Meaning, the theme answers in the top half of the puzzle have three C’s followed by a P and an O, and the theme answers in the bottom half of the puzzle have two R’s followed by two D’s. There aren’t any additional C’s or P’s or O’s in the top three answers, nor are there additional R’s or D’s in the bottom three answers. It’s a bit of a curveball to throw a few numbers in the grid, but I figured you could handle it. I threw in some other “Star Wars”-related clues too, like 38D: [“Star Wars: The ___ of Skywalker”] for RISE and 40D: [Part of a “Star Wars” film with scrolling text] for INTRO.