109A: [Specialist in childbirth and prenatal care] is NURS E-MID WIFE , with a backwards DIME . It’s explained by FLIP OF A COIN at 123A: [Heads-or-tails action, and a hint to the circled squares in 109 Across]. That one might be a slight oddball in that I think most of us are used to hearing it as COIN FLIP, but I wanted to keep the “reverse” synonym at the beginning of each explainer phrase.

74A: [Site of many presidential news conferences] is RO SE GA RDEN , with a backwards AGES . It’s explained by TURNAROUND TIMES at 91A: [Periods that are often short in fast-paced work environments, and a hint to the circled squares in 74 Across].

70A: [Display of exasperation] is E YE-R OLLING , with a backwards REY . It’s explained by RETURN OF THE JEDI at 51A: [1983’s highest grossing film, and a hint to the circled squares in 70 Across]. I guess we’re continuing on with the “Star Wars” lore from last week’s puzzle.

It surprised me how few common phrases I was able to find that could a) signify a reversal with the “reverse” synonym at the beginning and b) hint at another word that could be reversed in a different phrase. That’s why I chose to use both RETURN and TURNAROUND despite the inherent duplication of the word “turn.” Perhaps there was an option for something like GO BACK ON YOUR WORD to signal a reversed “term,” but then I’d need a different title.