Last week, Universal Crossword editor David Steinberg announced a special Women’s March event during which all Universal puzzles for the month of March will be constructed by women. For an industry in which men make up the majority of published newspaper constructors, this is a wonderful development. Kudos to David for implementing it and kudos to Rebecca Falcon who was the original source for the idea. I’m already looking forward to it.

Four pairs of theme answers in which each pair has a phrase with backwards circled word and another phrase that explains the reversal:

  • 36A: [Loud release of emotional energy] is PRIMAL SCREAM, which contains a backwards SLAM. It’s explained by REVERSE DUNK at 23A: [Back-to-the-basket field goal, and a hint to the circled squares in 36 Across].
  • 70A: [Display of exasperation] is EYE-ROLLING, with a backwards REY. It’s explained by RETURN OF THE JEDI at 51A: [1983’s highest grossing film, and a hint to the circled squares in 70 Across]. I guess we’re continuing on with the “Star Wars” lore from last week’s puzzle.
  • 74A: [Site of many presidential news conferences] is ROSE GARDEN, with a backwards AGES. It’s explained by TURNAROUND TIMES at 91A: [Periods that are often short in fast-paced work environments, and a hint to the circled squares in 74 Across].
  • 109A: [Specialist in childbirth and prenatal care] is NURSE-MIDWIFE, with a backwards DIME. It’s explained by FLIP OF A COIN at 123A: [Heads-or-tails action, and a hint to the circled squares in 109 Across]. That one might be a slight oddball in that I think most of us are used to hearing it as COIN FLIP, but I wanted to keep the “reverse” synonym at the beginning of each explainer phrase.

It surprised me how few common phrases I was able to find that could a) signify a reversal with the “reverse” synonym at the beginning and b) hint at another word that could be reversed in a different phrase. That’s why I chose to use both RETURN and TURNAROUND despite the inherent duplication of the word “turn.” Perhaps there was an option for something like GO BACK ON YOUR WORD to signal a reversed “term,” but then I’d need a different title.

See you next week, and fair warning: The next puzzle will be more challenging than normal. You didn’t think I was gonna take it easy on you all throughout 2020, did you?