26A: [*Occasion to honor the recently deceased] is MEMO RIAL SERVICE . It starts with MEMO, lifts the RIAL up by a line, and ends with SERVICE at 28A: [Certain game opening]. The rial is the unit of currency in OMAN , found at 57A.

58A: [*Frizzy-leafed vegetable] is CURL Y EN DIVE . CURL to a hiked YEN to DIVE at 60A: [Emulate an aquanaut]. The yen is from JAPAN , found at 21A.

79A: [*Spray dispensers] is AERO SOL CANS . AERO to a hiked SOL to CANS at 81A: [Sends packing]. The sol is from PERU , found at 78A.

111A: [*Philosopher who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1950] is BERT RAND RUSSELL. BERT to a hiked RAND to RUSSELL at 114D: [2017 NBA MVP Westbrook]. The rand is from SOUTH AFRICA, found at 44D.

Tying it all together is RAISE at 128A: [Wage hike … and a verb describing what happened with four currencies in this puzzle].

This puzzle follows in the pattern of previous puzzles of mine where I raised letters out of a phrase but still aimed for creating legitimate entries all throughout the crossword — see “Kick It Up a Notch” from last June and “Graveyard Shift” from last October. Originally, I had wanted the phrase GETTING A RAISE to be the revealer, but that proved to be a bit unwieldy considering that I wanted to fit in the four countries in addition to the staggered theme phrases. So, RAISE was a simple-enough alternative.

AD

AD

One clue I wanted to note — 56D: [Title church in a 1945 Bing Crosby-Ingrid Bergman film] is ST. MARY’S. My original clue was about St. Mary’s College in Maryland — it seemed appropriate for a D.C.-area publication. But alas, there’s no way to put “Maryland” in the clue without duplicating a major part of the answer. “East Coast” might have done it, but that still felt too vague. We’ll figure it out one day, St. Mary’s students.