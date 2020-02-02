89A: [“I’m too cool!”] is BRR. I did a similar clue like this last week, where it was [Response from one who’s too cool?].

117A: [Labor org. seen in Minneapolis?] is NEA. It’s true in that you’ll probably find a local NEA chapter in the city and the letters of NEA are literally in Min nea polis.

50D: [Get one’s Kix, say] is EAT. I always struggle to come up with fun clues for EAT and ATE since both answers come up so often, but I liked this one.