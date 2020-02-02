- 24A: [Portrayer of Judy Garland in “Judy”] is RENEE ZELLWEGER.
- 31A: [All day] is MORNING, NOON, AND NIGHT.
- 49A: [Opening of a Mother Goose nursery rhyme] is “HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE.”
- 71A: [1957 Hollywood Flames song that mentions the sound of a bumblebee] is “BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ.”
- 94A: [Term used by George H.W. Bush to criticize Ronald Reagan’s supply-side ideas] is VOODOO ECONOMICS.
- 106A: [Process of preparing for unexpected events] is CONTINGENCY PLANNING.
- 120A: [“Seriously … I’m Kidding” author] is ELLEN DEGENERES.
You probably noticed a similarity between “HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE” and “BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ” in that they both repeat key words. Those answers also repeat key letters. With a nudge from the title, you have to pick out the letter that appears six times in each theme answer:
- RENEE ZELLWEGER --> E
- MORNING, NOON, AND NIGHT --> N
- “HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE” --> D
- “BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ” --> Z
- VOODOO ECONOMICS --> O
- CONTINGENCY PLANNING --> N
- ELLEN DEGENERES --> E
The sextupled letters spell END ZONE, which is where a “pick-six” ends up. That’s our meta answer.
I don’t have special powers of prediction … I don’t think. But if tonight’s Super Bowl actually features a pick-six, let’s just say I’m gonna celebrate it more than I normally would, but quietly and to myself since I’m pretty sure no one else would care.
A few other answers and clues of note:
- 89A: [“I’m too cool!”] is BRR. I did a similar clue like this last week, where it was [Response from one who’s too cool?].
- 117A: [Labor org. seen in Minneapolis?] is NEA. It’s true in that you’ll probably find a local NEA chapter in the city and the letters of NEA are literally in Minneapolis.
- 50D: [Get one’s Kix, say] is EAT. I always struggle to come up with fun clues for EAT and ATE since both answers come up so often, but I liked this one.
- 104D: [Fire startlers?] is ALARMS. This felt like a bit of a risk when I wrote it since it was tough for me to make sense of it in my head, but I guess if you read it as “things that startle you during a fire,” it works.
A reminder that next week’s puzzle will also feature a meta, but I believe it will be tougher than this one. You’ve got this.