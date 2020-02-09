I’m guessing the most out-there answer for the bulk of solvers is PORT OF HUALIEN. Why would I pick a geographic location that specific and perhaps unknown to many American solvers? It may take a bit of film knowledge to get the first aha moment, but do you see a movie title hiding in there? It’s right at the end of each theme answer, and you can confirm it by the parenthetical year that the movie was released:

SHREDDED WHEAT --> HEAT, a 1995 film starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer.

BOX OFFICE SMASH --> MASH, from 1970.

FOR THE NONCE --> ONCE, from 2007. This is the original movie that the award-winning Broadway musical is based on.

DODGE DURANGO --> RANGO, from 2011.

BATTLE SCARS --> CARS, from 2006.

ETHICAL DILEMMA --> EMMA, from 1996. If this puzzle had come out two weeks later, I could have made the parenthetical year 2020

PORT OF HUALIEN --> ALIEN, from 1979.

So, now we’ve got the movies that appear at the ends of the theme entries, but we’re not done yet. Two of the films (HEAT and EMMA) are from the 1990s, so it wouldn’t make sense if one of them was the answer and the other one wasn’t. Now you have to think about the other word in the title, “Twist.” That’s a common signal in puzzles (especially cryptic crosswords) for anagrams. The second aha is to find that each title has been anagrammed to another word in the grid:

HEAT --> T HEA at 91D: [“Queer as Folk” actress Gill]

MASH --> H AMS at 30A: [Melodramatic sorts]

ONCE --> E CON at 25D: [Specialty in demand, briefly?].

RANGO --> G ROAN at 70A: [Pained utterance].

CARS --> A RCS at 119A: [Plot trajectories].

EMMA --> M AME at 77A: [Musical auntie].

ALIEN --> E LIÁN at 116A: [González in 2000 headlines].

The final step is to take the first letters of those anagrammed words, match them up in thematic order, and you spell out THE GAME , a 1997 film starring Michael Douglas.

If you’re wondering why I picked THE GAME as the meta answer, it’s for a few reasons:

1) It has a memorable twist ending of its own, so it’s appropriate on that level. You can read about its twist here if you don’t plan on watching the movie (scroll down to No. 19), but I’d recommend a viewing; I saw it many years ago and remember thinking it was clever.

2) Though there are other movies out there with more well-known twist endings (like PSYCHO or THE SIXTH SENSE), THE GAME felt like the title with the most natural connection to puzzles, and the film itself is a puzzle-solving mystery of sorts, though you don’t have to have seen it to solve the meta.

3) The letters of THE GAME worked out nicely for the way I wanted to execute the meta, at least for the most part. I needed one-word movie titles that could fit at the end of unrelated phrases and could also anagram to other words beginning with specific letters. It was surprisingly difficult to find ones that worked for the letters T and E. That’s why I ran with PORT OF HUALIEN to hide ALIEN and THEA to anagram HEAT.

4) I still liked the idea enough to make the meta before someone else did. You never know what other meta constructors like Matt Gaffney, Peter Gordon or Mike Shenk are thinking!