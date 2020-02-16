Today’s is a quick post. This weekend’s puzzle features a deletion theme where foods and drinks are removed from phrases, creating wacky ones. Those foods and drinks are sprinkled throughout the grid to help you spot the original phrases:
23A: [Stags’ wedding bands?] is DEER RINGS. That’s DECODER RINGS with a removed COD, found at 101A.
25A: [Command to parents to identify their newborn boy?] is NAME YOUR SON, or NAME YOUR POISON with a removed POI at 44A.
45A: [Understudy’s role in “Clueless: The Musical”?] is SUBSTITUTE CHER, or SUBSTITUTE TEACHER with a removed TEA at 84D. I was originally going to use a clue about being a backup singer on the song “Believe,” and the singer Cher is probably better known than the “Clueless” character. But something about this just sung to me. I can’t really explain it.
68A: [Home of royal broncos?] is BUCKING PALACE, or BUCKINGHAM PALACE with a removed HAM at 57A.
98A: [“The United States has explosive material”?] is AMERICA’S GOT TNT, or “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” with a removed ALE at 48D.
117A: [“25 or 6 to 4,” e.g.?] is CHICAGO TUNE, or CHICAGO TRIBUNE with a removed RIB at 85A.
122A: [Person painting portraits of actress Charlotte or Issa?] is RAE ARTIST, or REGGAE ARTIST with a removed EGG.