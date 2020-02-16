23A: [Stags’ wedding bands?] is DEER RINGS. That’s DECODER RINGS with a removed COD, found at 101A.

25A: [Command to parents to identify their newborn boy?] is NAME YOUR SON, or NAME YOUR POISON with a removed POI at 44A.

45A: [Understudy’s role in “Clueless: The Musical”?] is SUBSTITUTE CHER, or SUBSTITUTE TEACHER with a removed TEA at 84D. I was originally going to use a clue about being a backup singer on the song “Believe,” and the singer Cher is probably better known than the “Clueless” character. But something about this just sung to me. I can’t really explain it.

68A: [Home of royal broncos?] is BUCKING PALACE, or BUCKINGHAM PALACE with a removed HAM at 57A.

98A: [“The United States has explosive material”?] is AMERICA’S GOT TNT, or “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” with a removed ALE at 48D.

117A: [“25 or 6 to 4,” e.g.?] is CHICAGO TUNE, or CHICAGO TRIBUNE with a removed RIB at 85A.