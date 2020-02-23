Today’s puzzle features punny song titles made to sound like they’re about cars and car parts:
- 23A: [Smokey Robinson & the Miracles classic involving the wheels on some circus performer’s car?] is THE TIRES OF A CLOWN, based on The Tears of a Clown. This is one of those songs that I’ve heard many times but didn’t know its title until writing the puzzle.
- 40A: [Dire Straits hit involving a free British compact car?] is MINI FOR NOTHING, based on Money for Nothing.
- 49A: [Sia hit involving exciting rides with one’s Wrangler?] is JEEP THRILLS, based on Cheap Thrills.
- 66A: [Pink Floyd classic involving someone constructing a barrier made of car pedals?] is ANOTHER BRAKE IN THE WALL, based on Another Brick in the Wall.
- 88A: [Cinderella power ballad involving a brand of gas that everyone avoids?] is NOBODY’S FUEL, based on Nobody’s Fool.
- 98A: [Argent hit involving someone keeping an engine cover raised?] is HOLD YOUR HOOD UP, based on Hold Your Head Up. This is one of those songs that I’ve heard many times and knew the title, but didn’t know the name of the band until writing the puzzle.
- 116A: [T.I. rap single involving a woman who composes a letter saying what you need to lubricate an engine?] is THAT’S OIL SHE WROTE, based on That’s All She Wrote. Since I mentioned cryptic clues earlier, Will Nediger recently came up with a cryptic clue that’s relevant to this clue: [Half-time musical performer (2)]
Some other car-related song puns I left out include EVERY ROSE HAS ITS HORN, NOTHING ELSE MOTORS, and WE BELT THIS CITY.
Other clues and answers of note:
- Adjacent 52A and 54A both have the clue [Put away some dishes?] and their answers are DIET and ATE. Imagine “putting away” as avoiding in one instance and consuming in another.
- 81A: [2014 and 2019 NBA Finals MVP Leonard] is KAWHI Leonard. I’m not a Raptors fan but I get chills watching his game-winner in Game 7 against the Sixers last year.
- 85A: [Pal around in Paris] is AMI. French word for “friend,” that is.
- 5D: [Earn, as accolades] is GARNER. Note to self when solving future cryptics: This word’s middle four letters scrambles EARN.
- 20D: [Hailing from Ha’il, say] is SAUDI. I hadn’t heard of this city until I looked it up for this puzzle, but the letters worked out nicely.
- 35D: [Musician Mitchell who created “Hadestown”] is ANAIS Mitchell. “Hadestown” won the Tony for Best Musical last year so I imagine Ms. Mitchell will get more recognition in crosswords going forward, as a modern alternative to the writer Anais Nin.
- 41D: [Love of soccer?] is NIL. This clue ended up being a last-minute change but it’s my favorite one today.
See you next week when I will have a special announcement about the March 8 puzzle. Stay tuned.