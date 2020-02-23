I’m not very good at solving cryptic crosswords because, compared to regular crosswords, they require a different way of thinking. As a basic rule, cryptic clues feature a full definition of the answer and a wordplay element of some kind, but it’s not easy to figure out how the clue divides those two components. My colleague in puzzles Jesse Lansner came up with this cryptic clue that hit home personally for me in more ways than one: [Birnholz’s not returning to a Northwestern city (8)]. See if you can figure it out.