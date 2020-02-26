Can the Supreme Court Learn to Speak Up for Itself?

Attention is the currency of our contemporary political life, and two of our three branches of government are constantly printing that currency. President Trump has tens of millions of Twitter followers; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other congressional Democrats have successfully projected their voices into the public debate. For politicians in both of these branches, doing their job means speaking out — and being heard.

The third branch of the federal government, headed by the Supreme Court, has always been different. The justices are constantly speaking, but in the dry and long language of the law, a language that is hard for anyone to hear in the age of social media. There has generally been little objection to this relative silence. The legal expertise that judges bring to judging was supposed to speak for itself.

Until recently, no one exemplified this deafening judicial silence more than Chief Justice John Roberts. In his writing on the bench and his appearances off the bench, he has usually communicated with the precision of the best lawyers and the worst tweeters.

Which is why Roberts’s recent public statements have been so surprising. In November 2018 — after Trump referred to a federal-district court judge, who had invalidated his administration’s asylum policy, as an “Obama judge” — Roberts issued a statement in response to a request for comment from the Associated Press: “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

It was only three sentences — issued on the day before Thanksgiving, perhaps the quietest news day of the year — but the statement spoke volumes. Politicians, right and left, sometimes attack courts (and few politicians have been more committed to this gambit than Trump), yet it is rare for the courts themselves to respond.

A little more than a year later, Roberts did it again: In his annual New Year’s message two months ago, he lamented how “social media can instantly spread rumor and false information on a grand scale” — which many observers interpreted as a criticism of Trump. He also, again, emphasized the importance of impartial courts while warning his colleagues that this cannot be taken for granted. “We should celebrate our strong and independent judiciary, a key source of national unity and stability,” he wrote. “But we should also remember that justice is not inevitable.”

Presumably, Roberts has decided to speak out because he thinks the circumstances demand that Americans hear from him — and that they would be persuaded once they did. But have his statements had any effect? A few weeks after his 2018 statement, we conducted a survey of a representative sample of Americans to find out whether they were persuaded by Roberts. Our results suggest that, going forward, if the Supreme Court wants to use its microphone to protect its powers — and the rule of law — it might have to start speaking into that microphone a little differently.



Chief Justice John Roberts and President Trump greet each other after the State of the Union address in 2018. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Before we get to the study itself, some background on why we felt this was so important to investigate: In any democracy, even experts need public support. Their work might be legitimate because they are experts, but often they have to persuade people to acknowledge their expertise in order to be left alone to do their jobs. In the case of the courts, the public must be convinced that judges are experts due the special treatment that those steeped in a technical field deserve. The courts, in other words, need to persuade the public to support their remove from democracy so that they can function as experts in a democracy. Without this consensus, our entire system of judicial independence is at risk.

Public opinion protects the basic autonomy of courts by pressuring the president to nominate and the Senate to confirm individuals who will self-identify, then and later, as technical experts rather than partisan hacks. (One can certainly argue about how well this system is working — but there should be broad agreement that this is how it’s supposed to work.)

If public opinion gives up on judicial independence, then it will also become that much harder for judges serving on courts to act as if they are different. Judges may wear robes, but they live in the same world as the rest of us. Whether it is self-conscious or subconscious, their decisions are shaped by the people who surround them and the world they inhabit. When the people who surround them believe that judges are just politicians, then judges are more likely to behave like that. Likewise, politicians will be less willing to support judicial independence the less public opinion cares about it.

Most justices rarely make public appearances in the kinds of settings that make them seem human. If you see a justice in public, it’s probably going to be at a university.

For so much of recent history, the assumption among many scholars, lawyers and probably the Supreme Court justices was that courts should speak for themselves by speaking like courts do. Defending expertise by speaking the dry, technical language of expertise was the best path.

The justices who broadened their audiences usually only reached out to narrow, elite ones. Justice Antonin Scalia, for instance, became known for his folksy talks to the Federalist Society that charmed conservative lawyers and Republican donors, and convinced them of the merits of his approach to the law. But he was never being read or listened to by hundreds of millions of Americans.

True, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become a cultural icon, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor is speaking to audiences in places that justices have not usually gone. But on the whole, it has not been the practice of justices to have substantial public profiles. Most rarely make public appearances in the kinds of settings that make them seem human. If you see a justice in public, it’s probably going to be at a university.

Perhaps as a result, most Americans know very little about the court. One 2006 study conducted by Zogby International found that more Americans could name two of Snow White’s seven dwarfs than two Supreme Court justices. Another, more recent poll conducted by C-SPAN found that only 1 in 8 Americans know who Roberts is. In that poll, not a single one of the 1,032 respondents had heard of Justice Stephen Breyer.

Because people do not know much about the high court, they can be persuaded to think many different things about it. And that is not working out well for its perceived legitimacy. In recent years, the court has seen its approve-disapprove polling numbers occasionally drop to alarmingly low levels. Three years ago, Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to a spot on the court held open by a Republican Senate that refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland. September 2018 brought the confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh — and more negative public sentiment toward a future justice of the Supreme Court.



(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

And so, the stakes for Roberts’s 2018 statement were high. Ignoring the public has not secured the court’s image. Would engaging with the public — at least in the way Roberts tried to — work any differently?

Rather than speculate about whether his statement actually worked, we tested it. In our study, conducted Dec. 20-26, 2018, we asked a representative cross-section of 411 Americans what they thought of Roberts’s statement. (Survey Sampling International, an internationally respected polling firm, helped us administer this survey online.)

One group of participants in the survey read a newspaper story similar to those that were being published in November 2018 about Central Americans who might be crossing the U.S. border to claim asylum; efforts by the Trump administration to make it harder for these individuals to claim asylum; and the decision by a federal-district court judge to block those efforts. Another group read all of that information, plus what Roberts said.

Judges who have spent more time interacting or working with rank-and-file voters may be better at speaking to those voters.

Our goal was to isolate the effects of Roberts’s statement. Given how few Americans pay attention to the courts — and given that Roberts made his statement the day before Thanksgiving — it’s not likely that many Americans heard what he said. By forcing half of those taking the survey to read Roberts’s statement, we wanted to answer this question: If Roberts could somehow get people’s attention, would they be more sympathetic to courts — and less sympathetic to Trump for attacking them?

The results were clear: No matter how we looked at it, what Roberts said convinced no one of anything. Of those who did not read Roberts’s statement, 45 percent at least somewhat agreed that “the federal courts are filled with Obama judges or Trump judges — judges who automatically rule against certain litigants no matter how good their case.” Of the demographically matched group that did read Roberts’s statement, 46 percent at least somewhat agreed. Approximately a third of respondents at least somewhat agreed that “the Supreme Court ought to be made less independent” without hearing from Roberts — basically the same fraction that thought this among the group that heard from Roberts.

Nor did Roberts’s statement change how people think about Trump. When asked to rate how favorably they viewed him on a scale of 1 to 100 without hearing what Roberts said, the mean number that people gave the president was 45. Among those who heard what Roberts said, it was still 45.

In short, it appears that the barriers to the Supreme Court making the case for itself to the public are remarkably high. In all likelihood, few Americans listen to the chief justice when he speaks; and, even if they were made to, it seems clear that it wouldn’t matter.



Roberts with other members of the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol in 2018. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

Given this dismal state of affairs, Roberts could simply decide to stop trying to defend the court to the American people. In that case, however, the court will be defined by others who will inevitably frame it as something less than the court wants to be — and less than we should want it to be. Polarization is a spreading disease that stands to eventually afflict the entire federal body, and the Supreme Court is no different in its susceptibility to contamination. People will be trained to think that the court is only legitimate when they agree with it. We are already starting down this road, and it is likely to get worse.

The other possibility is that the court can somehow try to teach itself how to speak to the public. What might this look like? We can only speculate about what might work, but much of the answer could lie in selecting different types of people to serve as justices — and then asking justices themselves to act differently once they are on the bench.

The justices are increasingly from a narrow slice of the legal elite. All of the current justices graduated from Yale, Harvard or Columbia law schools, and most of them clerked on the court while just out of school. Before the justices were on the court, they were usually at the best law firms, in the most powerful offices of the federal government, or sitting as federal judges. This is true generally of other federal judges as well.

Perhaps presidents need to think about selecting judges from different pools. Judges who have spent more time interacting or working with rank-and-file voters may be better at speaking to those voters. There are plenty of brilliant lawyers who have both the analytical intelligence to carry out their legal duties and the emotional intelligence to translate that work for a broader audience. We need more of those lawyers on the bench.

There is nothing crass about simplifying technical expertise by making it comprehensible. The best experts are often bilingual: They speak the language of the expert and of the lay person. We have accepted plenty of other experts trying to spread the gospel of expertise by speaking that gospel in a simpler language. The chair of the Federal Reserve appeared on “60 Minutes” last year. NASA is on Twitter. Both of those institutions are as technical in what they do as the court. If Roberts is going to grab the public’s attention, he will have to go further than releasing a statement in which he says judges are “doing their level best to do equal right.”

There is plenty of reason to be optimistic that the justices could do a better job of reaching the public. In 2016, one of us conducted a study examining whether a speech by a justice could change how people thought about that justice and about the Supreme Court. A group of 130 law students who attended a speech by Sotomayor at the University of Wisconsin were surveyed. A representative cross-section of 892 members of the general public read news coverage of the speech by Sotomayor, or of a hypothetical similar speech by Justice Samuel Alito, and were then surveyed. By asking law students who saw a speech and lay people who read about a speech, a range of ways of hearing a justice speak were examined.

The study found that attending or reading coverage of these speeches largely positively influenced how people felt about the Supreme Court and the rule of law. For example, there was a 30 percent increase in the number of law students who believed law (as opposed to political ideology) drove court decisions after they heard Sotomayor speak. Members of the public who read about Sotomayor’s speech ranked her 16 points more favorably on a 100-point scale than did members of the public who never read about the speech. And members of the public who read about Alito’s hypothetical speech ranked him 21 points more favorably on a 100-point scale than did those who never read about it.

The bottom line is that the Supreme Court needs to learn how to speak to the public about what it does — and it doesn’t yet know how. Too often, we think of the courts as fulfilling their proper role when they are silent. While Roberts’s initial foray into this territory did not succeed, we hope it will, over the long term, spur those who study Washington to think about how to give the court a better microphone — one that is more effective than the microphones of those who would delegitimize the rule of law.

David Fontana is the Samuel Tyler Research Professor at the George Washington University Law School. Christopher Krewson is an assistant professor of political science at Claremont Graduate University in California.

Photo editing by Dudley M. Brooks. Design by Michael Johnson.