Super Tuesday is coming up this week and that felt like a good enough reason for a theme about U.S. states. Right off the bat you encounter some starred clues. 23A: [*Ships] appears to be SENDS and right next to it at 24A: [*“Groundhog Day” director] appears to be RAMIS. But something’s not quite right with the crossings. 3D: [Getaway] is LAM which would seemingly make SENDS incorrect.

However, SENDS is the correct answer to that clue. A set of four long Down answers and the central revealer of FLIPPED at 66A: [Turned, as states on the electoral map (and in this puzzle)] help to explain what’s going on. The puzzle features four pairs of words that contain different U.S. state postal abbreviations. You have to swap those state abbreviations between answers on the same row for their clues to make sense:

AD

AD

23A: [*Ships] is SE ND S and 24A: [*“Groundhog Day” director] is RA MI S but they appear in the grid as SE MI S and RA ND S . This pair is explained by 16D: [Hypothetical upload of a person’s memories into another brain … or a three-piece hint to the substitutions in this puzzle’s third row?] which is MIND TRANSFER . You should read that as MI/ND TRANSFER, with the two words swapping the abbreviations for Michigan and North Dakota.

45A: [*Legendary monster said to resemble a plesiosaur] is NE SSIE and 46A: [*Endures] is LA STS, appearing as LA SSIE and NE STS . They’re explained by LANE CHANGE at 13D: [Movement that may precede passing … or a three-piece hint to the substitutions in this puzzle’s seventh row?], swapping Louisiana and Nebraska.

87A: [*Grace’s portrayer on “Will & Grace”] is DE BRA and 89A: [*Tilted, as one’s head] is CO CKED, appearing as CO BRA and DE CKED . They’re explained by CODE SWITCH at 72D: [Shift between dialects in conversations … or a three-piece hint to the substitutions in this puzzle’s 15th row?], swapping Colorado and Delaware.

108A: [*Island whose official languages are Dutch and Papiamento] is AR UBA and 110A: [*What a hound picks up] is SC ENT, appearing as SC UBA and AR EN’T. They’re explained by SCAR REVISION at 61D: [Plastic surgery procedure for making skin marks less noticeable … or a three-piece hint to the substitutions in this puzzle’s 19th row?], swapping South Carolina and Arkansas.

I set many constraints for myself during the theme-building phase that gave me several fits.

1) The four explainer phrases had to have a four-letter first word containing two consecutive state abbreviations and the second word had to hint at trading or swapping or substitution in some way.

2) I couldn’t reuse a state abbreviation in the starred answers.

3) The starred answers needed to be legitimate words before and after the abbreviations switched, and the answers needed to be significantly different after the switch. For example, COSIGN and DESIGN can switch the CO and DE for a CODE SWITCH substitution, but COSIGN and DESIGN contain the same basic root word of SIGN, so those weren’t different enough for my taste.

AD

4) The starred answers needed to contain one and only one state abbreviation each so as not to cause unnecessary confusion about why there were stray states that didn’t get flipped. For example, LACKS and NECKS can switch the LA and NE for a LANE CHANGE substitution, but they both contain KS which is the state abbreviation for Kansas, so that was out.

AD

5) I still had to produce a symmetrical grid.

Admittedly, SCAR REVISION was a bit of a compromise to get it all to work. It’s not a phrase I had heard before writing this puzzle. That said, it surprised me just how many hits it got in quotes on Google (over 600,000) and in Google News searches (over 1,000), which felt like enough for me to run with it. That, and other explainer phrases like ARMS TRADE and WIND SHIFT just didn’t produce enough workable words to make the switches happen.