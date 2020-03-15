Today’s puzzle has a “redefining phrases to mean something else” theme, but with an extra twist that’s not easy to spot. I’ll get to that twist a bit later, but first … the theme answers are all celebrities with common words as their first and last names. They’ve been redefined as though they’re not names at all:

23A: [Tanker mess that occurs during a blessing?] is GRACE SLICK .

25A: [Young kangaroo who’s head of the diocese?] is JOEY BISHOP .

36A: [Nobleman known for eating burgers?] is PATTY DUKE .

59A: [Natural rise of a religious movement?] is FAITH HILL .

61A: [Nautical locations where radio operators say “copy that”?] is ROGER WATERS .

67A: [River crossings where some meet their boyfriends?] is BEAU BRIDGES .

72A: [One worshiped by male goats?] is BILLY IDOL .

92A: [Seafaring voyage for male turkeys?] is TOM CRUISE .

109A: [Forest full of big cats?] is TIGER WOODS .

111A: [Folk tale about a bathroom?] is JOHN LEGEND.

That’s a simple enough idea, but I wanted to take it further. The puzzle doesn’t just drop names out of the theme answers. There are no names or any proper nouns anywhere in the puzzle. There aren’t any names or proper nouns in the clues, either. I can’t tell you how many times I was pulling my hair out trying to avoid common crossword names like ERIE and ONO and OREO in every single part of the grid.

Obviously it wasn’t necessary to take that extra step throughout the puzzle; in fact, I can understand if the total lack of names gave the puzzle a dry flavor while you were solving. But it felt like an artistic and ambitious goal, so I did my best to achieve it while still keeping the grid as smooth as possible. Thankfully, I won’t be making a nameless puzzle again any time soon.

(There was a brief period where I had considered making the byline “Anonymous” to complete the nameless motif, but I didn’t.)

Some other answers and clues:

18A and 114A are MAXIM and ADAGE , respectively, both clued as [“Birds of a feather flock together,” e.g.]. Seemed appropriate for a phrase about similarity.

66A: [Zombie’s utterance of “braaaains,” essentially] is MOAN . When you’re sticking to an aesthetic of avoiding names everywhere, you have to get a little bit silly sometimes to make things interesting.

79A: [Streaming site?] is CREEK . One of my favorite clues today.

OTTER . It’s a 41D: [Animal that can be trained to lure fish into fishing nets] is. It’s a fishing tradition in Bangladesh

50D: [Cause for alarm in a restaurant?] is CHILI. As in, two-alarm chili, three-alarm chili, etc. That’s my favorite clue today.