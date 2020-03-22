So, that’s one bright spot in the crossword world. As for the ACPT, one of my biggest personal disappointments about the tournament’s cancellation is because of today’s Post Magazine puzzle. It was timed specifically for this weekend because it’s a tribute to a constructor who was due to receive an honorary award in Stamford.

Patrick Berry is one of the most innovative and clever puzzle writers anywhere. His crosswords are always fun and have interesting clues, and very few if any compromises in the grid. He occasionally writes elegant metapuzzles as well, and his variety puzzles are next-level — he invented the variety Rows Garden, Some Assembly Required, Boxing Rings and Snake Charmer puzzles. Patrick’s work has been hugely influential on mine as I’ve tried my best to make my puzzles as smooth as his. Before the coronavirus forced its cancellation, the ACPT was going to present him with the MEmoRiaL Award for lifetime achievement in crossword construction, named after Merl Reagle. There are few people as deserving of this award as Patrick; he even wrote an intricate variety tribute puzzle for Wall Street Journal crossword editor Mike Shenk, who received the MEmoRiaL Award last year.

My puzzle today is a tribute to Patrick by nodding to two of his previous puzzles: his Dec. 28, 2008 New York Times crossword, on which this puzzle is largely based, and his 2015 variety suite Vicious Circle, which my title echoes. I’d strongly suggest purchasing his Vicious Circle suite; you can also read my long write-up and analysis of that suite.

The enlarged 23x23 grid features nine concentric rings of gray and white squares, like Patrick’s Times puzzle. The puzzle is a depiction of Dante’s “Inferno,” with the names of the nine rings of hell spelled out in circled squares in each ring. In order from the outermost circle to the innermost one as in the poem:

LIMBO , hidden in C LIMB O N at 7A.

LUST , turning counterclockwise in 129D and 144A.

GLUTTONY , turning clockwise in 26A and 17D.

GREED , turning counterclockwise in 134A and 117D.

ANGER , turning clockwise in 35D and 34A.

HERESY , turning counterclockwise in 75D and 118A.

VIOLENCE , turning clockwise in 51A and 32D.

FRAUD , turning counterclockwise in 110A and 101D.

TREACHERY, turning clockwise in 41D, 62A and finishing in 46D.

The answer DANTE can be found at 30A: [Author of the work depicted in this puzzle]; INFERNO can be found at 131A: [Poem with nine circles of hell spelled clockwise in the gray circled squares and counterclockwise in the white circled squares]; and SATAN can be found right in the center at 81A: [Figure at the center of hell in 131 Across]. Just to clarify: This puzzle is NOT a way to call Patrick Berry the devil! His puzzles may be devilishly clever, but it’s just a way of illustrating the same circling-words-and-a-figure-at-the-center concept that he did in 2008.

Because I couldn’t present this puzzle to Patrick at the ACPT, I emailed him about it a week ago. He told me this:

I must say I’m impressed … it’s a lovely riff on that old NYT of mine, and the title is a nice bonus. Thanks very much for the tribute!