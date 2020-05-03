2. For cryptic crossword fans, Joshua Kosman and Henri Picciotto are running a subscription-based weekly cryptic puzzle series called Out of Left Field. I’m not very good at cryptics, but these two constructors have written many cryptics, even for those who aren’t used to solving them. They’ve also written a helpful primer that you can consult here.

Speaking of Joshua Kosman, he interviewed me along with fellow puzzle writers Anna Shechtman, Natan Last, Andrea Carla Michaels, and Thomas Snyder for a recent San Francisco Chronicle article on how we go about creating our puzzles. Much appreciation to Joshua for the press.

The instructions for today’s metapuzzle say that we’re looking for a hit song from the 1980s. As always, start with what appear to be the theme answers. There are five of them:

24A: [1968 hit featured in the film “Easy Rider”] is “ BORN TO BE WILD .”

42A: [2014 death metal song with the lyric “What’s done is done, can’t be erased”] is “ NO MORE REGRETS .”

68A: [1971 protest song on the album “A Space in Time”] is “ I’D LOVE TO CHANGE THE WORLD ,” spanning the whole grid.

96A: [1971 single whose lyrics may remind listeners of “1984”] is “ HEY BIG BROTHER .”

119A: [1975 song with a 1991 music video featuring a phone sex conversation] is “SWEET EMOTION.”

One song from the 1960s, three songs from the 1970s, and one from 2014: That would make for quite an interesting mix tape. This is a slightly larger than normal grid at 22x21 squares, but there are just five long Across rock songs, which doesn’t seem like much theme material.

Notice that I left a key piece of information out of the clues? We have the song titles, the years they were released … but we don’t have the bands names. Let’s list them out:

“BORN TO BE WILD” is a song by Steppenwolf.

“NO MORE REGRETS” is a song by Arch Enemy.

“I’D LOVE TO CHANGE THE WORLD” is a song by Ten Years After.

“HEY BIG BROTHER” is by Rare Earth.

“SWEET EMOTION” is by Aerosmith.

Even if you don’t know the songs or the bands, perhaps one or two of those band names (along with the puzzle’s title) might be enough to trigger the a-ha moment. I split up the band names throughout the grid:

STEP / PEN / WOLF can be found at 7D, 31A, and 81D.

ARCH / ENEMY can be found at 40D and 22A.

TEN / YEARS / AFTER can be found at 54A, 124A, and 37A.

RARE / EARTH can be found at 39D and 58A.

AERO / SMITH can be found at 104A and 127A.

Now, look at each of those band name words in the grid. Their first letters, from top-to-bottom, spell out SEPARATE WAYS , which is the informal title to the 1983 Journey hit “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” That’s our meta answer. There was no way I could spell out the complete title 23-letter title with one word at a time, but I figured SEPARATE WAYS would be sufficient, plus WORLD is already in the grid at 68A.

This is a meta where Google can really come in handy, and as I always remind solvers, using Google to look up necessary information to crack a meta is not only allowed, it’s strongly encouraged. If nothing else, this puzzle is a good excuse to relive a Journey EARWORM (95D: [Song that you hear all the time]) and to watch the “Separate Ways” music video, which is an unintentionally hilarious celebration of “stylish” clothes, America’s wharves, walking away from people on America’s wharves, and the joy one gets from rocking out on an air keyboard for reasons that no one can understand. It even inspired one family under self-quarantine to recreate the entire music video last month; it’s stunningly accurate.