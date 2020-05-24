It turns out that GEOCENTRIC and OPENS are the correct words for those clues, but the first letters of the twelve answers have shifted over to the right, with the parenthetical number indicating how many spaces those letters moved forward.

The shifted first letters, in order, spell out the revealer at 108A: [From this point on … and a phrase that explains (and is spelled out by) the 12 shifted first letters in this puzzle] which is GOING FORWARD .

The issue of this weekend’s Magazine is “America, Resilient,” with stories about hope and community during the pandemic. So, this was my take on the concept. Of course, I originally tried to spell out MOVING FORWARD, but I didn’t find many good options for a word beginning with V that could move three spaces forward and make a new legitimate word. In fact, limiting myself to words that could move the first letter X number of spaces based on their positions in GOING and FORWARD was a much bigger constrain than I had realized. That’s why I went with SPIREAS and ONE-TIMED; there simply were no other options for that D to move seven spaces to the right.