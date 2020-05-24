It turns out that GEOCENTRIC and OPENS are the correct words for those clues, but the first letters of the twelve answers have shifted over to the right, with the parenthetical number indicating how many spaces those letters moved forward.
- 22A: [Like old astronomical models positing that the sun revolves around Earth (1)] is GEOCENTRIC, appearing as in the grid as EGOCENTRIC with the first letter G shifted 1 space forward.
- 26A: [Unlocks (2)] is OPENS, appearing as PEONS with the O shifted 2 spaces forward.
- 29A: [Blood of the gods (3)] is ICHOR, appearing in the grid as CHOIR.
- 39A: [Dozed for a bit (4)] is NAPPED, appearing in the grid as APPEND.
- 41A: [Shredded, as cheese (5)] is GRATED, appearing in the grid as RATED G.
- 53A: [Gambling game (1)] is FARO, appearing in the grid as AFRO. Here the numbers have reset.
- 55A: [Acting Ken or Lena (2)] is OLIN, appearing in the grid as LION.
- 68A: [Concerning element of home inspections (3)] is RADON, appearing in the grid as ADORN.
- 72A: [“Haste makes ___” (4)] is WASTE, appearing in the grid A STEW. I hate partial phrases in puzzles like A STEW with a fiery passion, but this one, with its clue, amused me.
- 83A: [Has high hopes (5)] is ASPIRES, appearing in the grid as SPIREAS. A tough word, that. A spirea is an ornamental shrub.
- 89A: [Guy who directed the 2019 “Aladdin” remake (6)] is Guy RITCHIE, appearing in the grid as ITCHIER.
- 98A: [Served a sentence (7)] is DONE TIME, appearing in the grid as the hockey-related term ONE-TIMED.
The shifted first letters, in order, spell out the revealer at 108A: [From this point on … and a phrase that explains (and is spelled out by) the 12 shifted first letters in this puzzle] which is GOING FORWARD.
The issue of this weekend’s Magazine is “America, Resilient,” with stories about hope and community during the pandemic. So, this was my take on the concept. Of course, I originally tried to spell out MOVING FORWARD, but I didn’t find many good options for a word beginning with V that could move three spaces forward and make a new legitimate word. In fact, limiting myself to words that could move the first letter X number of spaces based on their positions in GOING and FORWARD was a much bigger constrain than I had realized. That’s why I went with SPIREAS and ONE-TIMED; there simply were no other options for that D to move seven spaces to the right.
Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this tricky puzzle. The next few will be easier than this, I promise.