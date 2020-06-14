The three-letter abbreviations for the days of the week have been subtracted from one phrase and shifted over to another on the same row to create wacky phrases:
- Monday: 23A: [Prizes at the beginning of strip poker?] is BELT STAKES, based on Belmont Stakes. 25A: [Preachy primates?] is SERMON APES, based on serapes.
- Tuesday: 35A: [Time spent in prison?] is CON STINT, based on constituent. 40A: [Rickey liquor for the righteous?] is VIRTUE GIN, based on virgin. I suppose that the nonalcoholic version could be a called a virgin gin.
- Wednesday: 50A: [Attention given to Mr. Magritte or Ms. Russo?] is RENE INTEREST, based on renewed interest. 54A: [Mr. Mineo’s amazed?] is SAL’S AWED, based on salsa.
- Thursday: 66A: [Chauffeur’s offering to a Wharton grad?] is MBA RIDE, based on thumb a ride. 70A: [Warm embrace from Ernie’s roommate?] is BERT HUG, based on berg.
- Friday: 87A: [Some Pro Bowl linemen?] is BEST ENDS, based on best friends. 90A: [Otter’s playful way of entering the water, say?] is FRISKY DIVING, based on skydiving.
- Saturday: 96A: [Arsonist’s mode of transportation?] is BLAZE RAIL, based on blazes a trail. 101A: [Hair product handled by the devil?] is SATAN GEL, based on angel.
- Sunday: 120A: [University whose students are renowned for their brilliance?] is SHINE STATE, based on Sunshine State. 122A: [Chucky at the bottom of the ocean, e.g.?] is SUNKEN DOLL, based on Ken doll.
This puzzle went through a major overhaul during the testing phase. The second Thursday phrase at 70A was originally TO THUMB, clued as [Ode about one’s hitchhiking digit?] and the second Sunday answer at 122A: [Bloke basking on the beach?] was SUNTAN GENT. At the urging of test-solvers, I dropped them both because they essentially copied the altered words on the same row (MBA RIDE is also based on “thumb” and “sunshine state” uses the word “sun” in the same way as “suntan”). There were fewer options for deleting or adding THU or SUN than I had hoped and it hadn’t occurred to me that it could be more than just a minor inelegance, but I’m glad I made that change since I felt BERT HUG and SUNKEN DOLL were a bit funnier anyhow.
Because the theme took up so much real estate, there wasn’t much room for longer fill. But here were a few clues I liked:
- 2D: [Winner’s feeling] is GLEE and 3D: [Winner’s prize] is GOLD. It was serendipitous that they landed right next to each other.
- 59D: [Raven’s fan?] is POE, though I guess one could say his narrator wasn’t much of a fan at all. (If you didn’t know, though, the Baltimore Ravens’ name is based on Poe’s association with Baltimore.)
- 102D: [Animals in Panthera conservation projects] is TIGERS. Neat name for that organization, in my opinion.
- 116D: [Comedian Conover] is ADAM Conover. This a good opportunity to re-up his recent Twitter thread about how it’s okay to look up crossword answers on Google if you need to and you’re trying to get better at puzzles.