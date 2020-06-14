This puzzle went through a major overhaul during the testing phase. The second Thursday phrase at 70A was originally TO THUMB, clued as [Ode about one’s hitchhiking digit?] and the second Sunday answer at 122A: [Bloke basking on the beach?] was SUNTAN GENT. At the urging of test-solvers, I dropped them both because they essentially copied the altered words on the same row (MBA RIDE is also based on “thumb” and “sunshine state” uses the word “sun” in the same way as “suntan”). There were fewer options for deleting or adding THU or SUN than I had hoped and it hadn’t occurred to me that it could be more than just a minor inelegance, but I’m glad I made that change since I felt BERT HUG and SUNKEN DOLL were a bit funnier anyhow.