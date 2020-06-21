20D: [*Actor in the 1979 western comedy “Wanda Nevada”] can be either H E NRY FONDA or his son P E TER FONDA . The crossing answers are 20A: [Things found on a farm] which is H ENS or P ENS , 29A: [Something presented in a risque way at a burlesque show] which is SKI T or SKI N , 35A: [Source of fiber] which is B R AN or B E AN , and 42A: [___-end] which is Y EAR or R EAR .

75A: [*Guy in a TV “bunch”] can be either MIKE BRADY or his son GREG BRADY . The crossing answers are 75D: [Animal associated with Canada] which is M OOSE or G OOSE , 68D: [Quarterback’s asset] which is A I M or A R M , 57D: [Connections] which is LIN K S or LIN E S , and 58D: [Surname of a love interest for Clark Kent] which is Lois LAN E or Lana LAN G .

77D: [*Musician who performed with the Plastic Ono Band] can be either JOH N LENNON or his son SEA N LENNON. The crossing answers are 77A: [Tune on the radio] which is J INGLE or S INGLE, 82A: [Hosp. facilities] which is O RS or E RS, and 87A: [Put to work at a radio station, say] which is H IRED or A IRED.

To round out the theme, I fit in two Father’s Day-related answers at 38A: [Son’s affectionate nickname for his father] which is DEAR OLD DAD and 111A: [Proud father’s expression about his son] which is THAT’S MY BOY, as well as a big flashing neon sign of a hint in the southeast corner at 139A: [Q: Between the father and the son, which is the answer to each starred clue? A: ___] which is BOTH.

I wanted to write a Father’s Day puzzle this year. The tricky bit, as you can expect with any Schrödinger puzzle, was finding famous fathers and sons who share the same number of letters and workable answers that could fit crossing clues. Some other options included actors DONALD and KIEFER SUTHERLAND, HOWARD and ARCHIE CUNNINGHAM from “Happy Days,” ANDY and OPIE TAYLOR from “The Andy Griffith Show,” and PETER and CHRIS GRIFFIN from “Family Guy.” The really big one that I tried (but failed) to use was PRINCE CHARLES and PRINCE WILLIAM, specifically because today happens to be Prince William’s birthday.

As you can see, though, the three pairs of fathers and sons that I did use put enough strain on the grid as it was. A normal-sized 21x21 puzzle just wouldn’t cooperate. I suppose I could have fit in more pairs if I’d used just their first names rather than their full names, and there probably was a universe where I could have made PRINCE CHARLES and PRINCE WILLIAM work. Still, if the crossing clues in today’s puzzle seemed like a stretch, you should have seen the clues for that one. There’s always some looseness involved in Schrödinger clues, but the CHARLES and WILLIAMS ones came from Desperation City.

Finally, a word about my dad: He’s a retired radiologist, hence the clue for MED at 67A: [___ school (future radiologist’s inst.)]. He’s also the guy who got me interested in crosswords in the first place. I used to try to help him out on New York Times puzzles when I was a kid. I emphasize “try” since I was young and didn’t really know how crosswords worked at the time, so I could only get a couple of answers and that was it. Now, he solves my puzzles every week; time really flies. Sort of like how I did with my mother last year, I fit my dad in the thirteen consecutive Across clues:

122A: [ J oin, as a hand]

123A: [ A ge]

124A: [ S ingapore locale]

125A: [ O utfitted in metal, as knights]

130A: [ N ot lie still, say]

131A: [ B and with the 1998 album “Up”]

132A: [ I nventor and actress Lamarr]

133A: [ R eact to a stomachache, say]

134A: [ N ational Advocacy Institute org.]

135A: [ H orseshoes attempt]

136A: [ O ffshore distress signal]

137A: [ L istener’s reply]

138A: [ Z ip]

Hope you enjoyed the puzzle, DEAR OLD DAD.

