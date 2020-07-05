Today’s theme is a little quirky in that it rests entirely in the clues, and it’s up to you to decipher them. The clues contain some bold and underlined letters (parenthetical letters in the online version) that spell out a short word within a longer word. The answers are “X IN THE Y” phrases where the X refers to the highlighted word and the Y is the longer word it’s contained in:

23A: [U N D E R T AKING] is CATCH IN THE ACT. Net = CATCH and Undertaking = ACT.

43A: [ TR ANQUILIT Y ] = GO IN PEACE. Try = GO (as in an attempt) and Tranquility = PEACE.

52A: [GARD E N-V A RIE T Y] is HAVE IN COMMON. Eat = HAVE and Garden-variety = COMMON.

70A: [ S ILHOU E TT E ] is GET IN SHAPE. See = GET and Silhouette = SHAPE. One of my test-solvers told me it was hard to see how “get” works here, but was amused to finally … get it.

72A: [ A PP RE HENSION] is LIVE IN FEAR. Are = LIVE and Apprehension = FEAR.

91A: [ P E R F O RATION] is ACE IN THE HOLE. Pro = ACE and Perforation = HOLE.

99A: [ANIMA T I ON ] is LOT IN LIFE. Ton = LOT and Animation = LIFE.

121A: [ H INDQ U A RT ERS] is PAIN IN THE BUTT. Hurt = PAIN and Hindquarters = BUTT. My favorite of the bunch.

This puzzle started from a slightly different idea where I hoped to find complete words with consecutive letters hiding in longer words, but this proved to be remarkably difficult. The only ones I found were COM MA NDMENT or MA NDATE as a way of hinting at MOTHER-IN-LAW and MIS BE HAVE hinting at LIVE IN SIN, but that was it, and I wasn’t convinced that “commandment” and “mandate” could be considered synonyms of “law” anyhow. So, I switched to finding split-up words, but that, too, took a while to find usable entries. I did pump my fist when I found HINDQUARTERS hiding HURT, though.

AD

AD

One eerie coincidence: One day after I’d written this puzzle, I was chatting online with some constructors about the New York Times puzzle of that day when I was referred to this one from last September by Ned White. That puzzle did the reverse of mine where PERFORATION was the answer to the clue [Ace in the hole?]. It must have been swimming in the back of my head somewhere, but I had forgotten it.