In other news, the Boston-area crossword tournament Boswords is running a virtual tournament this year on July 26. I did this last year in person and had a great time. You can sign up here.
Captain Obvious has returned for another adventure, this time in his kitchen:
- 23A: [“___? Then I’ll need a larger skillet for that salmon”] is BIGGER FISH TO FRY.
- 33A: [“___, and you’ll have to mop up that burrito filling”] is SPILL THE BEANS.
- 52A: [“___? You can microwave that treat to soften it up”] is TOUGH COOKIE.
- 69A: [“___, and you’ll have bought strips of meat”] is BRING HOME THE BACON.
- 92A: [“___? I’ll cut you a slice”] is PIECE OF CAKE.
- 105A: [“___ aren’t as large as these russets”] is SMALL POTATOES.
- 121A: [“___; I know because I baked this bird for dinner”] is MY GOOSE IS COOKED.
I’m glad the good captain took his adventures to places like a theater and events like a baseball game years prior instead of now. He has to stay safe at home during the pandemic.
Oddly enough, not long after I’d submitted the final draft of this puzzle, the L.A. Times ran a puzzle with a “redefining food idioms” theme and one of the same theme answers in the same position, although it wasn’t a fill-in-the-blank theme that’s a staple of Captain Obvious puzzles.
Some other answers and clues:
- 19A: [Legends of the hidden temple, say?] is LORE. I never actually watched the show “Legends of the Hidden Temple” back when it was on, but then my parents didn’t have cable TV when I was growing up. Still, the clue amused me.
- 56A: [Billie Jean King’s portrayer in “Battle of the Sexes”] is EMMA STONE. I’ve been catching up on old New Yorker crosswords this past week and found that Patrick Berry scooped me on this clue just last month. *shakes fist* Patrick!
- 1D: [Radiohead’s “OK Computer,” e.g.] is ALBUM. One of my favorite albums.
- 50D and 75D are both clued as [___ stage (Freudian stage of psychosexual development)] and are ANAL and ORAL, respectively. Those two answers ended up being symmetrical, too. Please do not psychoanalyze Captain Obvious for these clues; thanks in advance.
- 83D: [RJ who played Walter Jr. on “Breaking Bad”] is MITTE. I’ve had him in my word list for a while now but hadn’t found the opportunity to use him until now. Besides doing fine work on a great show, RJ Mitte does important work in real life, too.
- 117D: [“Knives Out” director Johnson] is RIAN Johnson. Besides the fact that I enjoyed watching “Knives Out,” what a useful combination of letters! He may find himself in a lot of future crosswords like Brian ENO and Yoko ONO.
- 121D: [He encouraged kids not to give into peer pressure in “Be Somebody ... or Be Somebody’s Fool!”] is MR. T. I have seen this video. It’s ... something else.
What did you think?