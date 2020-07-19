This is one of those metas where all you need is a single insight and the whole thing comes to light. The title hints at it — maybe it helps if you’ve ever played the playground game foursquare — but you’ll find the answer in the parts of the grid where the same letter appears in quadrants:

Four T’s in the upper-left corner, with BRE TT at 18A, SCO TT at 22A, I. T . T EAM at 4D, and A TT UNE at 5D.

Four W’s with WW I at 35A, BO W W OW WOW at 40A, I KNO W W HY at 9D, and A WW at 29D. Technically, there are five W’s in BOW WOW WOW, but only two of them are directly involved in the meta.

Four O’s with B OO at 44A, L OO at 48A, MESS R OO M at 16D, and T OO T at 38D.

Four B’s with E BB TIDE at 59A, A BB ESS at 69A, TEXAS BB Q at 33D, and A BB A at 56D.

Four Y’s with C Y Y OUNG at 78A, NAV Y Y ARDS at 81A, SK YY at 64D, and HE Y Y A at 65D.

Four T’s with I TT at 97A, A TT AIN at 104A, MA TT HIAS at 84D, and PE TT IEST at 85D.

Four W’s with NARRO W W IN at 98A, E WW at 106A, HO W W AS IT at 88D, and WW E at 99D.

Four O’s with TOOLS at 126A, SOOTY at 130A, TATTOO at 103D, and ROO at 120D.

The letters in those quadrants, in order, spell out TWO-BY-TWO.

This might qualify as one of my stranger metas in that the reality of the two-by-two letter constraints forced some unusual answers like GET AN IDEA and TEXAS BBQ. There’s also BDSM at 57D: [Erotic role-playing letters] which, admittedly, wasn’t my first choice in that spot, but it fit better than the alternatives.

I have to give a shout-out to the puzzlers Nate Cardin, Heron Greenesmith, and Anna Gundlach for helping me to finesse the clue for TRANS MAN at 87D: [Guy protected against employment discrimination, per a landmark SCOTUS decision in June 2020]. I’d hoped the answer would give some visibility to an underrepresented group in puzzles, while hopefully also being clued currently and sensitively.