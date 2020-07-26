Today’s puzzle is all about music, more specifically BILLBOARD music (23A: [Chart with Top 40 hits, including all songs in this puzzle’s theme]). Six theme entries have two hit songs smashed together to create wacky phrases, and overlapping them in circled letters is a song that hit NUMBER ONE (125A: [Smash hit’s position, reached by each of this puzzle’s circled hits]). The artists of the song titles are given in parentheses:

  • 25A: [Holler heard in a Texas border city? (Marty Robbins + Tears for Fears = Rihanna)] is EL PASO SHOUT. “El Paso” was a No. 1 hit for Marty Robbins in 1960, “Shout” was a No. 1 hit for “Tears for Fears” in 1985, and “SOS” was a No. 1 hit for Rihanna in 2006.
  • 39A: [Friendly greeting to a group of feral equines? (Adele + The Rolling Stones = Flo Rida)] is HELLO WILD HORSES. “Hello” was a No. 1 hit for Adele in 2015, “Wild Horses” was a No. 28 hit for the Rolling Stones in 1971, and “Low” was a No 1. hit for Flo Rida in 2008.
  • 59A: [Patriotic spirit before it’s been released? (Wham! + Christina Aguilera = Usher)] is FREEDOM GENIE IN A BOTTLE. “Freedom” was a No. 3 hit for Wham! in 1985, “Genie in a Bottle” was a No. 1 hit for Christina Aguilera in 1999, and “OMG” was a No. 1 hit for Usher in 2010.
  • 84A: [Deadly spider that’s totally obscure? (Iggy Azalea + The Tony Rich Project = Jay Sean)] is BLACK WIDOW NOBODY KNOWS. “Black Widow” was a No. 3 hit for Iggy Azalea in 2014, “Nobody Knows” was a No. 2 hit for the Tony Rich Project in 1996, and “Down” was a No. 1 hit for Jay Sean in 2009.
  • 102A: [Explosive handled by a big primate? (Bruno Mars + Taio Cruz = Kenny Rogers)] is GORILLA DYNAMITE. “Gorilla” was a No. 26 hit for Bruno Mars in 2014, “Dynamite” was a No. 2 hit for Taio Cruz in 2010, and “Lady” was a No. 1 hit for Kenny Rogers in 1980.
  • 122A: [Your plea to everyone in paradise that they employ your services? (Bryan Adams + Bill Withers = Bananarama)] is HEAVEN USE ME. “Heaven” was a No. 1 hit for Bryan Adams for 1985, “Use Me” was a No. 2 hit for Bill Withers in 1972, and “Venus” was a No. 1 hit for Bananarama in 1986. Amazingly, I could have used three different artists for a No. 1 hit with that title — it was a No. 1 hit for Frankie Avalon in 1959 and a No. 1 for Shocking Blue in 1970.

I wasn’t sure if I should use only No. 1 hit songs for both pieces of the theme answers, which likely would have meant no overlapping third song. Instead, I stuck with an overlapping song while trying to find the wackiest possible phrases I could. Taking this route might have meant asking solvers to figure out the names of songs they have heard before — music themes can be a tightrope walk that way — but hey, finding out about different music is always a good thing, in my opinion.

There’s also a smattering of music clues throughout the puzzle, such as:

  • 20A: [“Rodeo” composer Copland] is AARON.
  • 29A: [“Guitar Hero,” e.g.] is GAME.
  • 32A: [Album producers] is LABELS.
  • 50A: [AC/DC rocker Angus Young, e.g.] is AUSSIE.
  • 66A: [Member of a chorale] is TENOR.
  • 80A: [Love of Italian opera?] is AMORE.
  • 93A: [Bassist Sutcliffe] is STU.
  • 94A: [Power ballad venues] is ARENAS.
  • 117A: [R&B singer Táta ___] is VEGA.
  • 127A: [When Roxie’s trial occurs in “Chicago”] is ACT II.
  • 1D: [Program like Spotify running in Safari, e.g.] is WEB APP.
  • 2D: [Key signature with no sharps or flats] is A MINOR.
  • 9D: [Brandon Blackstock, to Reba McEntire] is STEPSON.
  • 24D: [30 Seconds to Mars rocker Jared] is LETO.
  • 26D: [Opera ___ (Nebraska musical company)] is OMAHA.
  • 28D: [“___ Eyez on Me” (film about Tupac Shakur)] is ALL.
  • 34D: [Highest volume setting on a Spinal Tap amp] is ELEVEN.
  • 47D: [Whitney Houston’s sign] is LEO.
  • 55D: [Slight, as for a Grammy nomination] is SNUB.
  • 60D: [Crooner Johnny] is MATHIS.
  • 62D: [“This concert is awful!”] is BOO.
  • 75D: [Surf Ballroom’s state] is IOWA.
  • 90D: [“American Idol” winner ___ Allen] is KRIS.
  • 99D: [Singer Adam or Miranda] is LAMBERT.
  • 108D: [Birth city of the musician Falco] is VIENNA.
  • 118D: [Continentally named prog rock band] is ASIA.
  • 125D: [Sister Sophia in “The Sound of Music,” e.g.] is NUN.

What did you think?