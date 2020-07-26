25A: [Holler heard in a Texas border city? (Marty Robbins + Tears for Fears = Rihanna)] is EL PA SO S HOUT. “El Paso” was a No. 1 hit for Marty Robbins in 1960, “Shout” was a No. 1 hit for “Tears for Fears” in 1985, and “SOS” was a No. 1 hit for Rihanna in 2006.

39A: [Friendly greeting to a group of feral equines? (Adele + The Rolling Stones = Flo Rida)] is HEL LO W ILD HORSES. “Hello” was a No. 1 hit for Adele in 2015, “Wild Horses” was a No. 28 hit for the Rolling Stones in 1971, and “Low” was a No 1. hit for Flo Rida in 2008.

59A: [Patriotic spirit before it’s been released? (Wham! + Christina Aguilera = Usher)] is FREED OM G ENIE IN A BOTTLE. “Freedom” was a No. 3 hit for Wham! in 1985, “Genie in a Bottle” was a No. 1 hit for Christina Aguilera in 1999, and “OMG” was a No. 1 hit for Usher in 2010.

84A: [Deadly spider that’s totally obscure? (Iggy Azalea + The Tony Rich Project = Jay Sean)] is BLACK WI DOW N OBODY KNOWS. “Black Widow” was a No. 3 hit for Iggy Azalea in 2014, “Nobody Knows” was a No. 2 hit for the Tony Rich Project in 1996, and “Down” was a No. 1 hit for Jay Sean in 2009.

102A: [Explosive handled by a big primate? (Bruno Mars + Taio Cruz = Kenny Rogers)] is GORIL LA DY NAMITE. “Gorilla” was a No. 26 hit for Bruno Mars in 2014, “Dynamite” was a No. 2 hit for Taio Cruz in 2010, and “Lady” was a No. 1 hit for Kenny Rogers in 1980.