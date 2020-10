122A: [Your plea to everyone in paradise that they employ your services? (Bryan Adams + Bill Withers = Bananarama)] is. “ Heaven ” was a No. 1 hit for Bryan Adams for 1985, “ Use Me ” was a No. 2 hit for Bill Withers in 1972, and “ Venus ” was a No. 1 hit for Bananarama in 1986. Amazingly, I could have used three different artists for a No. 1 hit with the title “Venus” — it was a No. 1 hit for Frankie Avalon in 1959 and a No. 1 hit for Shocking Blue in 1970.

102A: [Explosive handled by a big primate? (Bruno Mars + Taio Cruz = Kenny Rogers)] is. “ Gorilla ” was a No. 26 hit for Bruno Mars in 2014, “ Dynamite ” was a No. 2 hit for Taio Cruz in 2010, and “ Lady ” was a No. 1 hit for Kenny Rogers in 1980.

84A: [Deadly spider that’s totally obscure? (Iggy Azalea + The Tony Rich Project = Jay Sean)] is. “ Black Widow ” was a No. 3 hit for Iggy Azalea in 2014, “ Nobody Knows ” was a No. 2 hit for the Tony Rich Project in 1996, and “ Down ” was a No. 1 hit for Jay Sean in 2009.

59A: [Patriotic spirit before it’s been released? (Wham! + Christina Aguilera = Usher)] is. “ Freedom ” was a No. 3 hit for Wham! in 1985, “ Genie in a Bottle ” was a No. 1 hit for Christina Aguilera in 1999, and “ OMG ” was a No. 1 hit for Usher in 2010.

39A: [Friendly greeting to a group of feral equines? (Adele + The Rolling Stones = Flo Rida)] is. “ Hello ” was a No. 1 hit for Adele in 2015, “ Wild Horses ” was a No. 28 hit for the Rolling Stones in 1971, and “ Low ” was a No 1. hit for Flo Rida in 2008.

25A: [Holler heard in a Texas border city? (Marty Robbins + Tears for Fears = Rihanna)] is. “ El Paso ” was a No. 1 hit for Marty Robbins in 1960, “ Shout ” was a No. 1 hit for “Tears for Fears” in 1985, and “ SOS ” was a No. 1 hit for Rihanna in 2006.

I wasn’t sure if I should use only No. 1 hit songs for both pieces of the theme answers, which likely would have meant no overlapping third song. Instead, I stuck with an overlapping song while trying to find the wackiest possible phrases I could. Taking this route might have meant asking solvers to figure out the names of songs they haven’t heard of before — music themes can be a tightrope walk that way — but hey, finding out about different music is always a good thing, in my opinion.