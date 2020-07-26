- 25A: [Holler heard in a Texas border city? (Marty Robbins + Tears for Fears = Rihanna)] is EL PASO SHOUT. “El Paso” was a No. 1 hit for Marty Robbins in 1960, “Shout” was a No. 1 hit for “Tears for Fears” in 1985, and “SOS” was a No. 1 hit for Rihanna in 2006.
- 39A: [Friendly greeting to a group of feral equines? (Adele + The Rolling Stones = Flo Rida)] is HELLO WILD HORSES. “Hello” was a No. 1 hit for Adele in 2015, “Wild Horses” was a No. 28 hit for the Rolling Stones in 1971, and “Low” was a No 1. hit for Flo Rida in 2008.
- 59A: [Patriotic spirit before it’s been released? (Wham! + Christina Aguilera = Usher)] is FREEDOM GENIE IN A BOTTLE. “Freedom” was a No. 3 hit for Wham! in 1985, “Genie in a Bottle” was a No. 1 hit for Christina Aguilera in 1999, and “OMG” was a No. 1 hit for Usher in 2010.
- 84A: [Deadly spider that’s totally obscure? (Iggy Azalea + The Tony Rich Project = Jay Sean)] is BLACK WIDOW NOBODY KNOWS. “Black Widow” was a No. 3 hit for Iggy Azalea in 2014, “Nobody Knows” was a No. 2 hit for the Tony Rich Project in 1996, and “Down” was a No. 1 hit for Jay Sean in 2009.
- 102A: [Explosive handled by a big primate? (Bruno Mars + Taio Cruz = Kenny Rogers)] is GORILLA DYNAMITE. “Gorilla” was a No. 26 hit for Bruno Mars in 2014, “Dynamite” was a No. 2 hit for Taio Cruz in 2010, and “Lady” was a No. 1 hit for Kenny Rogers in 1980.
- 122A: [Your plea to everyone in paradise that they employ your services? (Bryan Adams + Bill Withers = Bananarama)] is HEAVEN USE ME. “Heaven” was a No. 1 hit for Bryan Adams for 1985, “Use Me” was a No. 2 hit for Bill Withers in 1972, and “Venus” was a No. 1 hit for Bananarama in 1986. Amazingly, I could have used three different artists for a No. 1 hit with the title “Venus” — it was a No. 1 hit for Frankie Avalon in 1959 and a No. 1 hit for Shocking Blue in 1970.
I wasn’t sure if I should use only No. 1 hit songs for both pieces of the theme answers, which likely would have meant no overlapping third song. Instead, I stuck with an overlapping song while trying to find the wackiest possible phrases I could. Taking this route might have meant asking solvers to figure out the names of songs they haven’t heard of before — music themes can be a tightrope walk that way — but hey, finding out about different music is always a good thing, in my opinion.
There’s also a smattering of music clues throughout the puzzle, such as:
- 20A: [“Rodeo” composer Copland] is AARON.
- 29A: [“Guitar Hero,” e.g.] is GAME.
- 32A: [Album producers] is LABELS.
- 50A: [AC/DC rocker Angus Young, e.g.] is AUSSIE.
- 66A: [Member of a chorale] is TENOR.
- 80A: [Love of Italian opera?] is AMORE.
- 93A: [Bassist Sutcliffe] is STU.
- 94A: [Power ballad venues] is ARENAS.
- 117A: [R&B singer Táta ___] is VEGA.
- 127A: [When Roxie’s trial occurs in “Chicago”] is ACT II.
- 1D: [Program like Spotify running in Safari, e.g.] is WEB APP.
- 2D: [Key signature with no sharps or flats] is A MINOR.
- 9D: [Brandon Blackstock, to Reba McEntire] is STEPSON.
- 24D: [30 Seconds to Mars rocker Jared] is LETO.
- 26D: [Opera ___ (Nebraska musical company)] is OMAHA.
- 28D: [“___ Eyez on Me” (film about Tupac Shakur)] is ALL.
- 34D: [Highest volume setting on a Spinal Tap amp] is ELEVEN.
- 47D: [Whitney Houston’s sign] is LEO.
- 55D: [Slight, as for a Grammy nomination] is SNUB.
- 60D: [Crooner Johnny] is MATHIS.
- 62D: [“This concert is awful!”] is BOO.
- 75D: [Surf Ballroom’s state] is IOWA.
- 90D: [“American Idol” winner ___ Allen] is KRIS.
- 99D: [Singer Adam or Miranda] is LAMBERT.
- 108D: [Birth city of the musician Falco] is VIENNA.
- 118D: [Continentally named prog rock band] is ASIA.
- 125D: [Sister Sophia in “The Sound of Music,” e.g.] is NUN.
