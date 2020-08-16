7A: [Atlanta institution founded in the 1880s] is GEORGIA TECH. My first thought was to clue this as the home of the Yellow Jackets, until another university came along a bit later.

19A: [Price offered for one’s Soul, say?] is TRADE-IN VALUE. One’s Kia Soul, that is.

20A: [___ doctrine (belief that the pope has preeminent authority and is the successor of the saint associated with the pearly gates)] is PETRINE. Admittedly, I hadn’t heard of this word before writing the puzzle, but it helped me finish off that northwest corner. I hope it was crossed fairly.

Rounding out the northeast stack at 21A: [They explain how superheroes got their superpowers] is ORIGIN STORIES. I’ve been meaning to use this in a themeless for a while now.

59A: [Shake stuff, at times] is CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM. I had a chocolate marshmallow milkshake last weekend. I could never not go for another one of those.

64A: [What gives chefs a raise?] is YEAST. We also would have accepted RESTAURANT OWNERS THAT TREAT THEIR STAFF WELL.

70A: [SAT : college :: ___ : PhD program] is GRE. I thought it’d be amusing to turn a standardized test-based clue into an analogy.

102A: [Showing a video on the website YouNow, say] is LIVESTREAMING. I hadn’t heard of YouNow until writing this puzzle. I can’t tell if it’s part of YouTube or not.

104A: [Clip art?] is COLLAGE. My favorite clue today.

107A: [Like stale jokes] is DONE TO DEATH. I think it’d be funny if [Like stale jokes] were the only allowed clue for DONE TO DEATH so that it, too, would become actually done to death.

7D: [Kraft buyer’s fare, maybe] is GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH. Here’s a 21-letter answer I’d stockpiled for a themeless. The other one I’d hoped to use didn’t make the cut. Next time, maybe.

ODIE. You can find that “Garfield” comic 9D: [Dog who solved a sudoku puzzle in a 2010 comic strip] is. You can find that “Garfield” comic here

34D: [Collegiate home of the Monarchs] is OLD DOMINION. There’s that other university that made its way into the puzzle. For you local Virginia folks out there.

42D: [“I was not ladylike, nor was I ___ ... There were so many different ways to be a beauty”: Jonathan, in “A Home at the End of the World”] is MANLY. Man, I spent a while looking for decent quotation clues for this; I didn’t want the clue to sound like it was reinforcing unfair gender stereotypes. But then ...

54D: [Personal space with a gendered name] is SHE-SHED. It’s a modern term, but perhaps it does what I tried to avoid with MANLY. Not sure how I feel about it, personally.

WIDE-SET. You can read about the different eye types 80D: [Like eyes that are more than one eye length apart] is. You can read about the different eye types here