Today’s tricky puzzle features a couple of interrelated elements. First, there are two matching long answers that hint at the title with BREAK OF DAY at 21A and FIRST LIGHT at 116A, both clued as [Time when an early riser is awake]. Getting up early in the morning is part of the theme, but there are several other answers that force you to “get up early” in a more literal sense. Seven starred answers don’t appear to fit their clues on first glance, but what you have to do is start by moving up rather than across, then continue after that first letter as normal. Let’s begin from the bottom and move up: