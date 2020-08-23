- 114A: [*Spurs] is GOADS. It looks like GADS in the grid, but it starts as GO- by moving to the square right above the G, and then finishing with the remaining -ADS.
- 106A: [*More bizarre] is ODDER. Start up with OD-, finish with -DER.
- 91A: [*Confusing situations] is MORASSES. Start up with MOR-, finish with -ASSES.
- 73A: [*Inning before extra innings] is NINTH. Start up with NIN-, finish with -TH. I figured this one could be a decent inroad into the trick unless you entered 9TH.
- 56A: [*___ the system (exploited the rules)] is GAMED. Start up with GAM-, finish with -ED.
- 35A: [*Removing the wrong letters, say] is ERASING. Start up with ER-, finish with -ASING. This answer felt apt in that if you wandered here first before catching onto the theme, you might have had to remove some wrong letters. (My sympathies if you solved in pen!)
- 26A: [*Empathetic comment] is I CARE. Start up with I CA-, finish with -RE.
The letters that are spelled upward spell out the central revealer at 66A: [What an early riser may watch ... and, reading bottom to top, what’s spelled out by this puzzle’s “early risers”] which is GOOD MORNING AMERICA.
Just as I learned from last December’s “Ending on an Up Note” puzzle, it’s not easy to find a set of thematic turning answers that fit several criteria: 1) The answers had to start with letters that, when reversed, could begin real Down entries; 2) the same answers had to create real Across entries after applying the theme; and 3), the set of key letters reading up had to spell something relevant. That’s why the starred answers don’t follow any rules of symmetry -- I was willing to sacrifice that to satisfy those other three criteria.
Just a couple of other answers and clues:
- 96A: [Surge protector?] is SODA CAN. Surge is a brand of soda, in case you didn’t know. I don’t think I’ve ever had it.
- 9D: [___ Nakken, first woman to be a full-time coach in Major League Baseball history] is ALYSSA Nakken. She began her work as a coach for the San Francisco Giants just this year.
- 66D: [Leave No Doubt but still perform, say] is GO SOLO. While No Doubt was on hiatus, Gwen Stefani recorded some solo projects, but I don’t think she ever officially went solo -- not permanently, anyway, since she still performs with them.
- 76D: [Funny wedding pic?] is ROM-COM. My favorite clue today.
- 101D: [Frequent faller in a Rube Goldberg machine] is DOMINO. Here’s a 14-minute video of 250,000 dominoes that students set up in a massive Rube Goldberg machine; it’s hypnotic.
What did you think?