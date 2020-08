Eight famous people whose name contains a type of job in their beginning and last letters:

34A: [“The Old Man and the Sea” actor with a side job gathering intel?] is SP ENCER TRAC Y . Spy .

Some names I left on the cutting-room floor include ANDRE GIDE and AMBROSE BURNSIDE (both splitting aide), CAPTAIN HOOK (splits cook), VERUCA SALT (splits vet), WARD CLEAVER and WALLY CLEAVER (both splitting weaver), and an actor whose name I included in my “Alphabet Soup” puzzle from earlier this month: TIL SCHWEIGER, who splits tiler.