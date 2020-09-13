And then we apply the same process in the bottom half of the puzzle:
- 73A: [*Florida city founded by Julia Tuttle in 1896] is MIAMI, missing the A.
- 81A: [*City that opened the first subway in the United States] is BOSTON, missing the T.
- 91A: [*Swiss city on the Rhine] is BASEL, missing the L.
- 92A: [*City where “Frasier” takes place] is SEATTLE, missing the A.
- 103A: [*Italian city where “Turandot” premiered] is MILAN, missing the N.
- 106A: [*Loire Valley city] is TOURS, missing the T.
- 109A: [*Where “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” was filmed] is MUNICH, missing the I.
- 111A: [*Capital of Belarus] is MINSK, missing the S.
Take those missing letters, and you spell out the second revealer at 70A: [Lost city spelled out by the lost letters in the lower half of this puzzle] which is ATLANTIS. I felt it was appropriate that this lost city and its missing letters would sink to the bottom half of the grid.
It took me a while to find a group of well-known cities that, when you delete a letter, they still produce legitimate words. I hadn’t heard of Durban before writing the puzzle, and there’s no good reason I hadn’t other than it was just a gap in my knowledge. It’s the third-largest city in South Africa after Johannesburg and Cape Town, and its metro area has a population of over 3 million.
What did you think?