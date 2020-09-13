Today’s tricky theme involves letters that have gone missing from several Across answers in the puzzle. Eight starred clues in the top half of the grid refer to cities, but the answers are each one letter short:

  • 22A: [*Arizona State University locale] is TEMPE, though it looks like TEMP missing the second E.
  • 23A: [*World capital where Bono was born] is DUBLIN, missing the L.
  • 25A: [*Capital of Delaware] is DOVER, missing the D.
  • 28A: [*Nigeria’s Black Heritage Festival city] is LAGOS, missing the O.
  • 37A: [*Washington city where Nintendo of America is headquartered] is REDMOND, missing the R.
  • 39A: [*City by St. Petersburg] is TAMPA, missing the second A.
  • 46A: [*Coastal metropolis in South Africa] is DURBAN, missing the D.
  • 58A: [*Home of Ecuador’s Carondelet Palace] is QUITO, missing the O.

Take the missing letters from those cities and you spell out the first revealer at 61A: [Lost city spelled out by the lost letters in the upper half of this puzzle] which is EL DORADO.

And then we apply the same process in the bottom half of the puzzle:

  • 73A: [*Florida city founded by Julia Tuttle in 1896] is MIAMI, missing the A.
  • 81A: [*City that opened the first subway in the United States] is BOSTON, missing the T.
  • 91A: [*Swiss city on the Rhine] is BASEL, missing the L.
  • 92A: [*City where “Frasier” takes place] is SEATTLE, missing the A.
  • 103A: [*Italian city where “Turandot” premiered] is MILAN, missing the N.
  • 106A: [*Loire Valley city] is TOURS, missing the T.
  • 109A: [*Where “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” was filmed] is MUNICH, missing the I.
  • 111A: [*Capital of Belarus] is MINSK, missing the S.

Take those missing letters, and you spell out the second revealer at 70A: [Lost city spelled out by the lost letters in the lower half of this puzzle] which is ATLANTIS. I felt it was appropriate that this lost city and its missing letters would sink to the bottom half of the grid.

It took me a while to find a group of well-known cities that, when you delete a letter, they still produce legitimate words. I hadn’t heard of Durban before writing the puzzle, and there’s no good reason I hadn’t other than it was just a gap in my knowledge. It’s the third-largest city in South Africa after Johannesburg and Cape Town, and its metro area has a population of over 3 million.

What did you think?