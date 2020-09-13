And then we apply the same process in the bottom half of the puzzle:

73A: [*Florida city founded by Julia Tuttle in 1896] is MI A MI , missing the A.

81A: [*City that opened the first subway in the United States] is BOS T ON , missing the T.

91A: [*Swiss city on the Rhine] is BASE L , missing the L.

92A: [*City where “Frasier” takes place] is SE A TTLE , missing the A.

103A: [*Italian city where “Turandot” premiered] is MILA N , missing the N.

106A: [*Loire Valley city] is T OURS , missing the T.

109A: [*Where “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” was filmed] is MUN I CH , missing the I.

111A: [*Capital of Belarus] is MIN S K, missing the S.

Take those missing letters, and you spell out the second revealer at 70A: [Lost city spelled out by the lost letters in the lower half of this puzzle] which is ATLANTIS . I felt it was appropriate that this lost city and its missing letters would sink to the bottom half of the grid.

AD

It took me a while to find a group of well-known cities that, when you delete a letter, they still produce legitimate words. I hadn’t heard of Durban before writing the puzzle, and there’s no good reason I hadn’t other than it was just a gap in my knowledge. It’s the third-largest city in South Africa after Johannesburg and Cape Town, and its metro area has a population of over 3 million.