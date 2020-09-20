2. The New York Times crossword just announced two very impressive hires: Wyna Liu and Tracy Bennett will be joining their team as associate puzzle editors. They each write excellent puzzles (both were contributors to the Grids for Good collection that I edited) and I’m excited to see what they do in their new roles. Congrats to both of them!

Nine phrases mix the letters of two drinks together and create some highly bizarre phrases. To differentiate them, the first drink mentioned in the clue is uncircled in the grid, while the second drink is circled:

AD

AD

23A: [Gin/vermouth cocktail + fermented malt drink = Falsehood about aliens?] is MARTI A N L I E , which mixes martini and ale .

25A: [Japanese rice wine + beer/lemonade drink = Two things that a mayor presents to a heroic beauty queen?] is SA SH AND KE Y , which mixes shandy and sake .

41A: [Starbucks drink + German wine = Emotive shouts?] is C RIES OF FEE LING , which mixes coffee and riesling .

57A: [Oktoberfest beverage + brandy cocktail = Final redheads-only MD workplace?] is LA ST G INGER E.R. , which mixes lager and stinger .

67A: [Scotch whisky cocktail + dark beer = Rocker Zombie’s plaything that he brings on a band trip?] is ROB’ S TOU R T OY , which mixes Rob Roy and stout .

83A: [Scottish liqueur + pirate’s rum drink = Roast the guy who epitomizes the pretense of being affluent?] is DRA G M R . B O U G IE , which mixes Drambuie and grog .

97A: [Licorice-flavored liqueur + French wine = Parking area for hunting dogs in Japanese cartoons?] is ANI ME SETTE R LOT , which mixes anisette and merlot .

116A: [Lemon-lime soda + bitter Polynesian brew = Military recruit who’s into the Specials, say?] is S KA PRI VA TE , which mixes Sprite and kava .

120A: [Cuban rum cocktail + dark German beer = Judge Lance, if he were an athletic member of a criminal syndicate?] is MO B J OCK ITO, which mixes mojito and bock.

It’s often said that whenever you do a puzzle theme with wacky phrases, you have to go Wacky. I think some of these answers sound absolutely drunk, appropriately enough. Some others that I left out: PU MA N IT CH AI (mixing punch and mai tai), PORT MIM E R OSA (mixing porter and mimosa), and A VER B’S IN THE MOUTH (mixing absinthe and vermouth).

I’m also issuing a challenge: If any of you solvers out there wish to actually make any of these nine cocktails and drink them, please send me photo evidence and a brief description of what they taste like. You can tweet them to me on Twitter (@evanbirnholz) or email them to me.