I’ve been singing in choirs for more than 20 years, so it was about time I made a puzzle about the voice sections you see in a typical mixed choir. The words SOPRANO, ALTO, TENOR, BARITONE, and BASS can be found split across black squares, from highest to lowest in singing range:
- 23A: [Sugar apple, by another name] is SWEETSOP, 25A: [Pursued a seat] is RAN, and 26A: [Bio section of a newspaper] is OBIT PAGE. They split soprano.
- 37A: [“Married … With Children” and “Sons of Anarchy” co-star] is KATEY SAGAL and 41AA [How some cinematic sword fights are fought] is TO THE DEATH. They split alto.
- 63A: [Next-in-command after the ship’s first officer] is SECOND MATE and 66A: [“You’ve Got Mail” director] is NORA EPHRON. They split tenor.
- 81A: [Smoothie seller] is JUICE BAR, 83A: [___ Hirobumi, first prime minister of Japan] is ITO, and 85A: [Boas and such] is NECKWEAR. They split baritone.
- 105A: [It shelters in a shell] is HERMIT CRAB and 108A: [Infomercial phrase] is AS SEEN ON TV. They split bass.
- The revealer at 117A / 119A: [117A/119A: [With 119 Across, divisions in a chorus, and a description of how a choral section has been divided across black squares in five rows in this puzzle] is VOICE / PARTS.
It wouldn’t surprise me if you solved this puzzle like a themeless since it’s easy to miss what’s going on until you hit 117A / 119A at the bottom. The circles as shown in this solution grid don’t show up in the puzzle itself; that was because I figured if I circled the voice parts, all you’d have to do is figure out one of them and the others would fill themselves in.
Some other answers and clues:
- 5A: [“Why not ___?"] is BOTH. That clue was inspired by one of my favorite GIFs.
- 15A: ["___ ___ Baby” (hit for Vanilla ___)] is ICE. For some reason, I’m inordinately amused by clues that have more than one blank. Triple the fun this time.
- 35A: [Black ___ (hip-hop duo featuring string instruments)] is Black VIOLIN. I saw them perform in Philadelphia last year; really great stuff.
- 101A: [“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. ___] is Jon M. CHU. The puzzle constructor Ross Trudeau mentioned Chu in a tweet a couple of weeks ago, so this was timely.
- 7D: [Shape whose number of sides is equal to this answer’s clue number] is HEPTAGON. I seriously did not plan this, but it tickled me that this word ended up here.
- 39D: [Like azaleas, to cats and dogs] is TOXIC. Just last week we had NONTOXIC clued as [Like houseplants that cats chew on, hopefully].
What did you think?