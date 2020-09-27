Beginning this week, there’s a new format for the print edition of the crossword in the Magazine. The biggest change is that the solution to the previous week’s puzzle has been permanently moved to another page, which means there’s now significantly more room for longer, colorful clues. There are a few other changes, too: The clue font is slightly bigger, the grid’s squares have been enlarged, and the clue numbers are presented in bold font. We’re hoping this will make the puzzle more readable and I hope you’ll get to enjoy a few longer clues this way.

I’ve been singing in choirs for more than 20 years, so it was about time I made a puzzle about the voice sections you see in a typical mixed choir. The words SOPRANO, ALTO, TENOR, BARITONE, and BASS can be found split across black squares, from highest to lowest in singing range:

  • 23A: [Sugar apple, by another name] is SWEETSOP, 25A: [Pursued a seat] is RAN, and 26A: [Bio section of a newspaper] is OBIT PAGE. They split soprano.
  • 37A: [“Married … With Children” and “Sons of Anarchy” co-star] is KATEY SAGAL and 41AA [How some cinematic sword fights are fought] is TO THE DEATH. They split alto.
  • 63A: [Next-in-command after the ship’s first officer] is SECOND MATE and 66A: [“You’ve Got Mail” director] is NORA EPHRON. They split tenor.
  • 81A: [Smoothie seller] is JUICE BAR, 83A: [___ Hirobumi, first prime minister of Japan] is ITO, and 85A: [Boas and such] is NECKWEAR. They split baritone.
  • 105A: [It shelters in a shell] is HERMIT CRAB and 108A: [Infomercial phrase] is AS SEEN ON TV. They split bass.
  • The revealer at 117A / 119A: [117A/119A: [With 119 Across, divisions in a chorus, and a description of how a choral section has been divided across black squares in five rows in this puzzle] is VOICE / PARTS.

It wouldn’t surprise me if you solved this puzzle like a themeless since it’s easy to miss what’s going on until you hit 117A / 119A at the bottom. The circles as shown in this solution grid don’t show up in the puzzle itself; that was because I figured if I circled the voice parts, all you’d have to do is figure out one of them and the others would fill themselves in.

Some other answers and clues:

  • 5A: [“Why not ___?"] is BOTH. That clue was inspired by one of my favorite GIFs.
  • 15A: ["___ ___ Baby” (hit for Vanilla ___)] is ICE. For some reason, I’m inordinately amused by clues that have more than one blank. Triple the fun this time.
  • 35A: [Black ___ (hip-hop duo featuring string instruments)] is Black VIOLIN. I saw them perform in Philadelphia last year; really great stuff.
  • 101A: [“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. ___] is Jon M. CHU. The puzzle constructor Ross Trudeau mentioned Chu in a tweet a couple of weeks ago, so this was timely.
  • 7D: [Shape whose number of sides is equal to this answer’s clue number] is HEPTAGON. I seriously did not plan this, but it tickled me that this word ended up here.
  • 39D: [Like azaleas, to cats and dogs] is TOXIC. Just last week we had NONTOXIC clued as [Like houseplants that cats chew on, hopefully].

What did you think?