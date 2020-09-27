Beginning this week, there’s a new format for the print edition of the crossword in the Magazine. The biggest change is that the solution to the previous week’s puzzle has been permanently moved to another page, which means there’s now significantly more room for longer, colorful clues. There are a few other changes, too: The clue font is slightly bigger, the grid’s squares have been enlarged, and the clue numbers are presented in bold font. We’re hoping this will make the puzzle more readable and I hope you’ll get to enjoy a few longer clues this way.