Take the first letters of the unscrambled room and you spell out CHORES . I’m hoping that solving the puzzle and unscrambling the rooms was a more enjoyable task than actual chores. It was certainly an arduous task for me to find phrases where ENTRYWAY and RESTROOM could be scrambled.

One clue I should mention: 5D: [___ Hasan, journalist who hosts the Al Jazeera English show “Upfront”] is MEHDI Hasan. He announced this past Friday that he was joining MSNBC as a new on-air analyst and, as a result, he’s leaving his positions at Al Jazeera and The Intercept. So this clue is unfortunately outdated by just two days. It’s rare that this happens, but it’s one of the dangers of submitting a clue a few weeks in advance to a print magazine — by the time the puzzle is published, a clue might no longer be 100 percent true.