Today’s puzzle has instructions that read: “This house is a mess! Put each of its spaces back to reveal an apt six-letter word.” There are circled squares in each entry, so that’s what we should clean up. The theme answers:

  • 23A: [“So friggin’ what?!”] is “WHO THE HELL CARES?"
  • 42A: [Naval command?] is ALL HANDS ON DECK.
  • 56A: [Business launch] is INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING.
  • 80A: [Racing venue that hosts the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama] is BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK.
  • 97A: [Boundary of the red zone in football] is TWENTY-YARD LINE.
  • 118A: [Get back to one’s normal state after a failure, idiomatically] is DUST YOURSELF OFF.

The circled strings of letters represent scrambled rooms in a house. So let’s unscramble them:

  • ELLCAR --> CELLAR
  • ALLH --> HALL
  • ICOFFE --> OFFICE
  • ERMOTORS --> RESTROOM
  • WENTYYAR --> ENTRYWAY
  • DUSTY --> STUDY

Take the first letters of the unscrambled room and you spell out CHORES. I’m hoping that solving the puzzle and unscrambling the rooms was a more enjoyable task than actual chores. It was certainly an arduous task for me to find phrases where ENTRYWAY and RESTROOM could be scrambled.

One clue I should mention: 5D: [___ Hasan, journalist who hosts the Al Jazeera English show “Upfront”] is MEHDI Hasan. He announced this past Friday that he was joining MSNBC as a new on-air analyst and, as a result, he’s leaving his positions at Al Jazeera and The Intercept. So this clue is unfortunately outdated by just two days. It’s rare that this happens, but it’s one of the dangers of submitting a clue a few weeks in advance to a print magazine — by the time the puzzle is published, a clue might no longer be 100 percent true.

