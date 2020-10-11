Six actors and actresses whose names contain the letters of one of their roles on TV or in film. The name of the show or film where that character appears is in the clue.

And the revealer at 72A: [Acting as expected, and an alternate title for this puzzle] is IN CHARACTER . Originally that was going to be my title, but then I felt I needed a little more theme material than what I had, so I threw it in the grid.

I first noticed this idea when I put REY in a themeless puzzle a couple of months ago and saw that name hiding in DAISY RIDLEY. I shelved it for a while just because it was far harder than I expected to find other examples. There’s HARRISON FORD, whose letters include HAN, but I somehow couldn’t find another matching 12-letter answer, and did we need a third Star Wars character in the mix? There’s also DENZEL WASHINGTON, who hides ELI from “The Book of Eli,” but this would have made it impossible to include the name of the movie in the clue, which I felt was critical to the theme. I had the same problem with PAUL FUSCO, the puppeteer behind ALF. A cheap theme answer would have been HUGO WEAVING, who hides V from “V for Vendetta,” but again, his one-letter name is right in the movie title.