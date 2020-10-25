26A: [Construction site vehicle with a boom lift (transformation in 80 Across)] is TELESCOPI C HANDLER .

55A: [Energizing (transformation in 108 Across)] is INV IGOR ATING .

15D: [Like some pressure (transformation in 68 Down)] is ATMOSPH ERIC .

But crossing these long answers are filler words that are seemingly one letter short. 9D: [Light and snarky form of applause] is GOLF CLAP, but there are only seven spaces. It turns out that those three answers above have several consecutive rebus squares that not only spell out a person’s name; they spell out a word or phrase that causes a person to transform into a certain monster:

Crossing TELESCOPIC HANDLER is GOL( F C)LAP , ( U H)URA , MIS( L A)BEL , EVI( L N)ESS , WEB( M D) , LYS( O L) , ( O E)DIPUS , and U( N R)ETIRE . The first letters of the rebus squares spell FULL MOON and the second letters spell the name CHANDLER.

Crossing INVIGORATING is ( B I)SON , OR( I G)IN , A( T O)NE , and LON( E R) . The first letters of the rebus squares spell BITE and the second letters spell the name IGOR.

Crossing ATMOSPHERIC is ( B E)LA, ( I R)AN, S( T I)NK, and FRE( E C)DS. The first letters of the rebus squares spell BITE and the second letters spell the name ERIC.

Finally, there are a trio of corresponding answers in the bottom half of the puzzle where the transformations are complete:

80A: [“Friends” character played by Matthew Perry] is CHANDLER BING, except the FULL MOON has turned Chandler into a werewolf to make WEREWOLF BING .

108A: [“The Rite of Spring” composer] is IGOR STRAVINSKY, but the BITE from a vampire has turned Igor into a vampire to make VAMPIRE STRAVINSKY .

68D: [Comedian who hosts his own show on Adult Swim] is ERIC ANDRE, but the BITE from a zombie has turned Eric into a zombie to make ZOMBIE ANDRE.

To round out the Halloween vibe, there are a smattering of Halloween- and horror-related clues throughout the puzzle, such as at 24A: [Pugsley and Wednesday, e.g.] which is SIBS, 119A: [“Phantom Lady” actress Raines] which is ELLA, and 125A: [Means of spooking somebody on Halloween] which is PRANK.

This was a tricky idea to work out on my end, first because there are only a limited number of classic Halloween monsters where you could say a human had transformed into them through a specific process in popular horror lore. Something like DEATH turning someone into a MUMMY or a SKELETON or a GHOUL felt like a cop-out, and technically, death would probably explain the transformation into a zombie, too. The other problem was that I needed an eight-letter name to hide in an unrelated phrase to match up with the eight consecutive rebus squares to spell out FULL MOON. TELESCOPIC HANDLER was not a phrase I knew beforehand, but it was the best option I found for hiding the eight-letter name CHANDLER. My hope is that you were still able to crack that and found this tricky puzzle a treat.