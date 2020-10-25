- 26A: [Construction site vehicle with a boom lift (transformation in 80 Across)] is TELESCOPIC HANDLER.
- 55A: [Energizing (transformation in 108 Across)] is INVIGORATING.
- 15D: [Like some pressure (transformation in 68 Down)] is ATMOSPHERIC.
But crossing these long answers are filler words that are seemingly one letter short. 9D: [Light and snarky form of applause] is GOLF CLAP, but there are only seven spaces. It turns out that those three answers above have several consecutive rebus squares that not only spell out a person’s name; they spell out a word or phrase that causes a person to transform into a certain monster:
- Crossing TELESCOPIC HANDLER is GOL(F C)LAP, (UH)URA, MIS(LA)BEL, EVI(LN)ESS, WEB(MD), LYS(OL), (OE)DIPUS, and U(NR)ETIRE. The first letters of the rebus squares spell FULL MOON and the second letters spell the name CHANDLER.
- Crossing INVIGORATING is (BI)SON, OR(IG)IN, A(TO)NE, and LON(ER). The first letters of the rebus squares spell BITE and the second letters spell the name IGOR.
- Crossing ATMOSPHERIC is (BE)LA, (IR)AN, S(TI)NK, and FRE(E C)DS. The first letters of the rebus squares spell BITE and the second letters spell the name ERIC.
Finally, there are a trio of corresponding answers in the bottom half of the puzzle where the transformations are complete:
- 80A: [“Friends” character played by Matthew Perry] is CHANDLER BING, except the FULL MOON has turned Chandler into a werewolf to make WEREWOLF BING.
- 108A: [“The Rite of Spring” composer] is IGOR STRAVINSKY, but the BITE from a vampire has turned Igor into a vampire to make VAMPIRE STRAVINSKY.
- 68D: [Comedian who hosts his own show on Adult Swim] is ERIC ANDRE, but the BITE from a zombie has turned Eric into a zombie to make ZOMBIE ANDRE.
To round out the Halloween vibe, there are a smattering of Halloween- and horror-related clues throughout the puzzle, such as at 24A: [Pugsley and Wednesday, e.g.] which is SIBS, 119A: [“Phantom Lady” actress Raines] which is ELLA, and 125A: [Means of spooking somebody on Halloween] which is PRANK.
This was a tricky idea to work out on my end, first because there are only a limited number of classic Halloween monsters where you could say a human had transformed into them through a specific process in popular horror lore. Something like DEATH turning someone into a MUMMY or a SKELETON or a GHOUL felt like a cop-out, and technically, death would probably explain the transformation into a zombie, too. The other problem was that I needed an eight-letter name to hide in an unrelated phrase to match up with the eight consecutive rebus squares to spell out FULL MOON. TELESCOPIC HANDLER was not a phrase I knew beforehand, but it was the best option I found for hiding the eight-letter name CHANDLER. My hope is that you were still able to crack that and found this tricky puzzle a treat.
What did you think?