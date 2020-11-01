Some other answers and clues:
- 45A: [“Come in the morning while the ___ of night, / Which are fair Nature’s tears in darkness shed”: Wilfrid Scawen Blunt] is DEWS. I’m generally not a fan of DEWS as a plural answer; the only modern usage I’d probably accept is in reference to Mountain Dews, but unfortunately I have MOUNTAIN AIR as a theme answer. Poetry to the rescue.
- 108A: [___ comedy (genre featuring awkward, embarrassing situations)] is CRINGE. The example I always think of for this genre is “The Office.” My wife is currently on her second round of binge-watching that show.
- 15D: [Passage you know by heart?] is AORTA. I’ve been holding onto this clue for several months but didn’t have an opportunity to use AORTA in a puzzle until now.
- 64D: [Dr. Robotnik’s hedgehog foe in video games] is SONIC. One of my wife’s co-workers wore a Dr. Robotnik Halloween costume this year.
- 68D: [Steve who invented a wristwatch that allowed him and Carl Winslow to travel back in time] is URKEL. One of the upshots of having more space to write clues in the print edition is that I can include bizarre and amusing facts like this.
