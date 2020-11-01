The tricky part on my end was figuring out which types of compositions could fit at the end of a phrase and still be familiar enough as a piece of music. I’m guessing that “fantasy” might be the least familiar of the bunch; it’s often written as “fantasia” in many titles, but there are also some famous compositions like Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy (a piece I’ve sung a few times with my choir, the Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia). Among the theme answers I left out, there’s HONDA PRELUDE (which is essentially the same joke as HYUNDAI SONATA), BURNING PASSION (no one I asked knew offhand about “Passion” as a composition about the Passion of Christ), CHRISTOPH WALTZ (the actor’s name isn’t pronounced the same as the song in English), and GREEK CHORUS (which felt a little too close to an actual music composition since ancient Greek choruses often sang during performances).