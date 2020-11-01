This was a few levels easier than last week’s challenging puzzle, no? Eight phrases have been redefined as though they’re pieces of music:

  • 22A: [Imaginative instrumental work composed by a stoner?] is HIGH FANTASY.
  • 33A: [Sacred choral work composed by a detractor?] is CRITICAL MASS.
  • 48A: [Instrumental piece composed by a South Korean car salesman?] is HYUNDAI SONATA.
  • 66A: [Multi-movement work composed by a concierge?] is HOTEL SUITE.
  • 69A: [Theatrical musical work composed by a jockey?] is HORSE OPERA.
  • 83A: [Contrapuntal musical piece composed by a fiction author?] is LITERARY CANON.
  • 100A: [Rhythmic musical piece composed by a dissident?] is PROTEST MARCH.
  • 115A: [Vocal piece composed by a yodeler?] is MOUNTAIN AIR.

The tricky part on my end was figuring out which types of compositions could fit at the end of a phrase and still be familiar enough as a piece of music. I’m guessing that “fantasy” might be the least familiar of the bunch; it’s often written as “fantasia” in many titles, but there are also some famous compositions like Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy (a piece I’ve sung a few times with my choir, the Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia). Among the theme answers I left out, there’s HONDA PRELUDE (which is essentially the same joke as HYUNDAI SONATA), BURNING PASSION (no one I asked knew offhand about “Passion” as a composition about the Passion of Christ), CHRISTOPH WALTZ (the actor’s name isn’t pronounced the same as the song in English), and GREEK CHORUS (which felt a little too close to an actual music composition since ancient Greek choruses often sang during performances).

Some other answers and clues:

  • 45A: [“Come in the morning while the ___ of night, / Which are fair Nature’s tears in darkness shed”: Wilfrid Scawen Blunt] is DEWS. I’m generally not a fan of DEWS as a plural answer; the only modern usage I’d probably accept is in reference to Mountain Dews, but unfortunately I have MOUNTAIN AIR as a theme answer. Poetry to the rescue.
  • 108A: [___ comedy (genre featuring awkward, embarrassing situations)] is CRINGE. The example I always think of for this genre is “The Office.” My wife is currently on her second round of binge-watching that show.
  • 15D: [Passage you know by heart?] is AORTA. I’ve been holding onto this clue for several months but didn’t have an opportunity to use AORTA in a puzzle until now.
  • 64D: [Dr. Robotnik’s hedgehog foe in video games] is SONIC. One of my wife’s co-workers wore a Dr. Robotnik Halloween costume this year.
  • 68D: [Steve who invented a wristwatch that allowed him and Carl Winslow to travel back in time] is URKEL. One of the upshots of having more space to write clues in the print edition is that I can include bizarre and amusing facts like this.

What did you think?