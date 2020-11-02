Pandemic Politics

When the coronavirus turned political life upside down in Washington, I was returning from a climate change story in the Arctic. Disinformation and chaos reigned, and an atmosphere of fear gripped everyone.

I have covered elections at the heights of violence in Afghanistan and Mexico’s drug war, and my instinct was to see how the federal government was operating during this evolving crisis. Nearly six weeks after leaving on recess, the House and Senate announced they would be returning to the Capitol, and I wanted to try to capture what the working days would look like. At first, I was among only a handful of journalists on Capitol Hill; the public was blocked from entering any of the buildings.

House Committee on Rules Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) before a hearing on a measure to allow remote voting by proxy and remote committee business.

A staffer places a glass and a soft drink by the gavel and microphone used by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) at one of several committee hearings looking into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

As more politicians and their staffs began arriving back at the Capitol, many wore masks; some did not. On the heels of the impeachment of President Trump and his acquittal by the Senate, the widening pandemic inflamed the already bitter divide between political factions. In early May, I photographed a meeting of the House Committee on Rules, as its members battled over whether to permit representatives to allow remote voting by proxy and committee business because of the pandemic. (The change eventually passed.) The chaos continued after the killing of George Floyd while in police custody, with days of demonstrations in D.C. Then in July, Congressman John Lewis died.

Most of the photos here are from Capitol Hill, but some are from the White House and the streets of the city. My hope was to create a visual record of the unprecedented ways this pandemic affected the functioning of our government, as it operated however it could.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the first week representatives returned to Washington after a recess because of the coronavirus.

Republican senators, from left, Roy Blunt (Mo.), Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and John Barrasso (Wyo.) after a Republican caucus lunch with President Trump.

Jared Kushner, left, senior adviser to father-in-law Trump, in the Hart Building after meeting with Senate Republicans.

Business Insider journalist Kimberly Leonard monitors a House meeting remotely from an old phone booth in the Rayburn Building.

A globe with a clear cover is used to keep chairs socially distant during a Senate Committee on Aging hearing in the Russell Building. The hearing explored the impact of the coronavirus on the elderly and those in long-term care centers.

In this photo taken shortly before the coronavirus recess, reporters surround Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) outside the Senate chamber asking questions about future investigations into ties between the company Burisma and Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) discuss the CIA and intelligence related to alleged Russian bounties paid to insurgents in Afghanistan to target and kill Americans.

Chairs are set up to encourage social distancing for a hearing on covid-19 on Capitol Hill. This was the first hearing in this room under new guidelines for working media on Capitol Hill; the public was not permitted to attend. Many hearings have now moved to a pool system in which only a small number of journalists are allowed, or they are conducted remotely.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) talks with reporters after a hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which authorized subpoenas in a probe of Obama administration officials.

Reporters at the White House attend a coronavirus briefing in late February 2020.

Journalists attempt to stay a safe distance from one another while waiting for senators to emerge from Republican luncheons, which were moved from the Capitol to the Hart Building due to space and social distancing measures.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pulls down her mask so reporters can hear what she is saying through her face covering.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Capitol Hill after meeting with members of Congress to negotiate a virus relief package this summer.

A member of the National Guard stands in the shadow of one of the pillars at the Lincoln Memorial. Numerous federal and local law enforcement officers were summoned to Washington by the president during growing protests in the city related to the death of George Floyd.

Police in riot gear in the flower bed of the St. Regis hotel a few blocks from the White House on the third day of protests after the death of George Floyd.

A Secret Service agent watches as Marine One prepares to take off on the South Lawn of the White House. The president was traveling to a campaign rally in North Carolina on the eve of Super Tuesday in early March. Shortly before taking off, President Trump downplayed the danger of the virus.

A Wells Fargo bank storefront on K Street NW in downtown Washington. Many businesses boarded up their windows during demonstrations this spring and summer.

Lafayette Square, where police fired tear gas during protests.

The statue of Confederate general Albert Pike after being torn down by protesters in Judiciary Square.

Demonstrators in front of a line of National Guard members who forced them out of Lafayette Square using tear gas and rubber projectiles.

Louie Palu is a photojournalist based in D.C. who has covered war, poverty and social and political issues for three decades.

Design by Clare Ramirez. Photo editing by Karly Domb Sadof.