A belated thanks to Harris Paseltiner from the band Darlingside for having me on Instagram Live to chitchat while he solved my puzzle, “Expansion Pack,” a few weeks ago. It was about a two-hour hangout and you can watch the whole thing here, although I have to confess that my phone camera setup wasn’t ideal for helping viewers see the grid fill in one word at a time. Still, it was a fun time and perhaps we’ll do it again in the future. And if you haven’t checked out Darlingside’s new album “Fish Pond Fish,” give it a listen — I really dig their sound.