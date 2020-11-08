Here’s a puzzle for solvers in and around the nation’s capital. Nine multi-word phrases add D to the beginning of the first word and C to the beginning of the last word to create wacky phrases:
- 22A: [Dryly humorous rendition of another band’s song?] is DROLL COVER, based on roll over.
- 34A: [Political slogan about how former senator Chris and his family show empathy?] is DODDS CARE, based on odds are.
- 44A: [Bookbinding, knitting and weaving while behind the wheel, e.g.?] is DRIVER CRAFTS, based on river rafts.
- 58A: [Sequel to “Inferno” about the author’s coffee container?] is DANTE’S CUP, based on antes up.
- 68A: [Lucky plants whose leaves were replaced by pub projectiles?] is DART CLOVERS, based on art lovers.
- 78A: [Pickle resembling actor Owen?] is DILL CLIVE, based on I’ll live.
- 94A: [Be afraid of the YouTube videos that I uploaded?] is DREAD MY CLIPS, based on read my lips.
- 100A: [Homes of D&D-playing hamsters?] is DICE CAGES, based on ice ages.
- 118A: [Actor Cheadle’s mollusk-inspired nickname?] is DON THE CLAM, based on on the lam.
At first I wondered if I should stick with just two-word phrases for all of them, but then both DREAD MY CLIPS and DON THE CLAM came to mind and I couldn’t let them go. I’m okay with little inconsistencies like that if I think the results are amusing enough.
Some other answers and clues:
- 86A: [Genre that may be “music’s dirtiest word,” per the journalist Tom Connick] is EMO. It’s one of the few music genres I can think of where many bands who have been categorized as such explicitly reject it. Another fun fact: D.C. is often said to be the birthplace of emo.
- 125A: [Connery of “First Knight”] is the recently deceased SEAN Connery. I wrote this clue about a week before he died.
- 36D: [Go from zero to hero, say?] is EDIT. This is one of those words that, whenever it shows up in a puzzle, I immediately default to thinking of pun-style clues. I guess it’s a little hard to imagine how someone would make this typo to require that kind of edit since the Z isn’t near the H on a keyboard, but maybe auto-correct would necessitate it?
- 82D: [Where Snakes and Ladders originated] is INDIA. I have never played this game, but I will refer you to this extremely intricate metapuzzle that friend-of-the-show Chris King constructed as a guest puzzle for Matt Gaffney’s Weekly Crossword Contest.
What did you think?