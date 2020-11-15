Seven odd phrases made from a smashup of words that puts four of the same letter together consecutively:

  • 23A: [Gomez’s texting sign-off to his hairy relative?] is “COUSIN ITT, TTYL.” I can almost hear Raul Julia as Gomez saying this with his characteristic panache.
  • 34A: [Promise to provide congers and morays?] is GUARANTEE EELS.
  • 51A: [Take part in a consumer protest over sporty car roofs?] is BOYCOTT T-TOPS.
  • 68A: [Labels for gory movies, as assigned by the Beatles’ Ringo?] is STARR R-RATINGS.
  • 91A: [Striped hyena relative featured on ESPNU?] is NCAA AARDWOLF.
  • 102A: [When a Looney Tunes hunter launches an invasion?] is ELMER FUDD D-DAY.
  • 119A: [Disgusting shipwrecked ship on a TV sitcom?] is GROSS S.S. MINNOW.

And the revealer that ties them together at 130A: [Groups of four, and what’s spelled out by the groups of four in this puzzle’s theme answers] is TETRADS.

You may recall that last year I wrote a puzzle called “String Quartets” where I took real phrases that have four of the same letter, and those letters spelled out the revealer FOUR OF A KIND. This is the wacky spiritual successor to that puzzle. In fact, I think I tried to build a puzzle like today’s theme before I made “String Quartets,” but I let it sit on the shelf for a while. That’s, in part, because I remember having a hard time coming up with enough decent, clueable phrases where the second word starts with two T’s. I also recall trying to do a “three consecutive letters” theme using real phrases in which one of the target letters was Y, and the only semi-decent answer I found for that was KASHYYYK, the home world of the Wookiies in the Star Wars universe. I don’t even remember what the revealer answer for that puzzle was going to be.

What did you think?