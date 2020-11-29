Silent letter-based themes always trip me up in ways that I don’t expect until I try to write one. Keeping myself to the constraint of spelling out GOLDEN in the added silent letters was one problem, but an extra difficulty was that I wanted the silent letter to be the only new letter added to the original phrases, and I wanted the words with the added silent letters to be homophones of the ones they were based on. For instance, there are several words that have a silent D, like bridge, fudge, handkerchief, lodge, and sandwich. The problem is that if you deleted the D from those words to use as part of real phrase, you would either produce a nonsense word (brige, fuge, hankerchief, sanwich) or a word that isn’t pronounced the same as the original one (loge).