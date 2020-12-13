23A: [Event in “The Queen’s Gambit”] is CHESS TOURNAMENT. I recommend this miniseries if you haven’t seen it. It had a couple of storytelling elements that I didn’t really like, but I definitely enjoyed it.

66A: [Bolt for the World War II-era icon Rosie] is RIVET. Something I never knew until writing this puzzle: “Riveter” has a double meaning in that she’s grabbing your attention on the poster (which is what I’d always assumed it meant), but it’s also the term for someone who makes metal rivets. Live and learn.

67A: [Childish retort] is I KNOW YOU ARE BUT WHAT AM I. A few months ago I noticed this was a 21-letter phrase, so I knew it was going in my next themeless. You usually see this clue for more boring answers like AM SO or IS TOO, so I wish I could have paired it with some other exciting 21-letter answers that have dull clues. That would probably take me out of themeless territory into theme-lite territory, but whatever.

HUMAN. Far less horrifying than the 77A: [Like the upper body of a centaur] is. Far less horrifying than the Reverse Centaur in my opinion.

82A: [Upgrade one’s account, say?] is EDIT. An account means a story in this case. My favorite clue today.

116A: [Play by Lucy Prebble about a company involved in a 2001 bankruptcy scandal] is ENRON. It can get tiring looking up clues for this defunct company since it’s been out of the news for a long time, so I thought it was neat to be able to give it a slightly different angle this time.

7D: [Risk groups?] is TROOPS. As in the board game Risk.

17D: [Major venue?] is COLLEGE. I wonder how many solvers initially thought the trick to this one was that it was referring to the military.

URALS. 24D: [Mountain range that the journalist Anna Nemtsova called Russia’s “treasure box”] is She called it that because of the precious stones and minerals mined there.

31D: [Lions and tigers and bears (oh my!)] is APEX PREDATORS. Normally, when I find an answer that can fit an apt movie quote, I start the puzzle from there and build everything around it. This time I thought of the clue after I built the grid. Sometimes it pays to be lucky.

34D: [Japanese weapon that’s also called a throwing star] is SHURIKEN. This weapon is often associated with ninjas in popular culture. Not that it came up in this puzzle, but note that shuriken is both singular and plural.

37D: [Writer’s pointless ending?] is ERASER. It’s probably also pointless if the writer is using a computer.

OVALTINE. That bit is 57D: [Chocolate malt drink mix that served as a bit for Bania’s stand-up comedy act in “Seinfeld”] is. That bit is gold, Jerry, gold

80D: [Computer programs that are distributed free on a trial basis] is SHAREWARE. When I was younger we used to get shareware CDs of some computer games where we could play the first couple of levels before we had to buy the it. I wonder if shareware is available on Steam these days.

83D: [Contacting digitally, in more ways than one] is TEXTING. Digital because of electronic communication, and also because you’re using your fingers (your digits).