72A: [Christmas ___ (seasonal drink from Great Lakes Brewing Co.)] is ALE. I wonder if anyone tried NOG first.

109A: [Ones a-milking in a Christmas carol] is MAIDS.

128A: [“And heaven and ___ sing” (lyric in “Joy to the World”)] is NATURE. It’s strange; for years my choir would sing in an annual set of Christmas concerts, and after doing it for 10 years you tend to get tired of rehearsing and performing some of the same carols again and again. But since the pandemic shut everything down, I’ve missed singing in these concerts a bunch this year. You never know what you have until you lose it, I guess, but hopefully we can return to them next year.

4D: [One a-leaping in a Christmas carol] is LORD to echo the 109A clue. It’s only occurring to me now that I have TEN in the grid at 40A, too, but I didn’t think to link it to LORD to reference “ten lords a-leaping.” Instead, its clue at is [Decapod’s leg count]. Ah yes, we all remember that famous holiday legend, the Christmas Decapod.

48D: [Snacks that one should give to Santa rather than cookies?] is HO HOS.

56D: [Spice used in some Christmas cookies] is GINGER. Some friends of mine recently gifted me and my wife some delicious ginger chocolate cookies for the holidays. It’s been a struggle to avoid eating no more than one of them a day, but I think that can be helped by having additional snacks like Ho Hos.