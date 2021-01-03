24A: [Mascara site / 1953 western …] is LA SH and 25A: [ … directed by George Stevens / Began ___ (started over)] is ANE W. These two answers split the movie S HANE .

30A: [Sister of Peter Rabbit / 1960 thriller …] is FLO PSY and 33A: [ … set at the Bates Motel / Food, informally] is CHO W. They split P SYCHO .

35A: [Oslo Accords grp. / 1961 romantic drama …] is P LO and 36A: [ … starring Anouk Aimée / ___ Vegas] is LA S. They split L OLA .

46A: [Author Munro / 2002 animated comedy …] is AL ICE and 47A: [ … featuring a woolly mammoth / Movie star’s representative] is AGE NT. They split I CE AGE .

49A: [Tiny tunneler / 1981 drama …] is AN T and 50A: [ … that follows a group of military trainees / See 80 Down] is APS OS. They split T APS . The answer APSOS is the second half to the cross-referenced 80D: [With 50 Across, dogs first brought to America as gifts from the Dalai Lama in the 1930s] which is LHASA.

66A: [Best director award / 1983 crime drama …] is O SCAR and 69A: [ … about the drug lord Tony Montana / Aspect] is FACE T. They split S CARFACE . It was serendipitous to have the film-related OSCAR in this center row.

87A: [Parish priest / 2006 animated film …] is VI CAR and 88A: [ … with Piston Cup racers / Take a load off] is S IT. They split C ARS .

89A: [Pulsate / 1995 historical drama …] is TH ROB and 90A: [ … set in 18th-century Scotland / Rolls-___] is ROY CE. They split R OB ROY .

100A: [Hair goo / 2016 thriller …] is G EL and 101A: [ … for which Isabelle Huppert was nominated for an Academy Award / “My Name Is Asher ___” (Chaim Potok novel)] is LE V. They split E LLE .

102A: [Blood fluids / 1996 action film …] is S ERA and 103A: [ … starring Arnold Schwarzenegger / “All-Night Vigil” composer Rachmaninoff] is SER GEI. They split E RASER . I didn’t have Schwarzenegger and Rachmaninoff appearing in the same clue on my 2021 crossword bingo card, that’s for sure.