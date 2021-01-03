- 24A: [Mascara site / 1953 western …] is LASH and 25A: [ … directed by George Stevens / Began ___ (started over)] is ANEW. These two answers split the movie SHANE.
- 30A: [Sister of Peter Rabbit / 1960 thriller …] is FLOPSY and 33A: [ … set at the Bates Motel / Food, informally] is CHOW. They split PSYCHO.
- 35A: [Oslo Accords grp. / 1961 romantic drama …] is PLO and 36A: [ … starring Anouk Aimée / ___ Vegas] is LAS. They split LOLA.
- 46A: [Author Munro / 2002 animated comedy …] is ALICE and 47A: [ … featuring a woolly mammoth / Movie star’s representative] is AGENT. They split ICE AGE.
- 49A: [Tiny tunneler / 1981 drama …] is ANT and 50A: [ … that follows a group of military trainees / See 80 Down] is APSOS. They split TAPS. The answer APSOS is the second half to the cross-referenced 80D: [With 50 Across, dogs first brought to America as gifts from the Dalai Lama in the 1930s] which is LHASA.
- 66A: [Best director award / 1983 crime drama …] is OSCAR and 69A: [ … about the drug lord Tony Montana / Aspect] is FACET. They split SCARFACE. It was serendipitous to have the film-related OSCAR in this center row.
- 87A: [Parish priest / 2006 animated film …] is VICAR and 88A: [ … with Piston Cup racers / Take a load off] is SIT. They split CARS.
- 89A: [Pulsate / 1995 historical drama …] is THROB and 90A: [ … set in 18th-century Scotland / Rolls-___] is ROYCE. They split ROB ROY.
- 100A: [Hair goo / 2016 thriller …] is GEL and 101A: [ … for which Isabelle Huppert was nominated for an Academy Award / “My Name Is Asher ___” (Chaim Potok novel)] is LEV. They split ELLE.
- 102A: [Blood fluids / 1996 action film …] is SERA and 103A: [ … starring Arnold Schwarzenegger / “All-Night Vigil” composer Rachmaninoff] is SERGEI. They split ERASER. I didn’t have Schwarzenegger and Rachmaninoff appearing in the same clue on my 2021 crossword bingo card, that’s for sure.
- 112A: [Linux predecessor / 1995 historical drama …] is UNIX and 113A: [ … that begins at the Watergate Hotel / Black gem] is ONYX. They split NIXON.
The revealer is at 114A: [Film technique showing a divided frame … and what’s spelled out by the first letters of this puzzle’s 11 divided films]. Take the first letters of those divided film titles in order and you get SPLIT SCREEN. Rounding out the cut-movies theme is the symmetrical answer at 22A: [Where a filmmaker creates a final cut] which is EDITING ROOM.
This was similar to my September 2019 puzzle “Split Ends,” although that one didn’t build toward a mini-meta answer. Just like in that puzzle, though, you could ignore the split movie clues while solving and just focus on the answers in front of you, but I figured it’d be helpful to give information about the films in case you hadn’t heard of some of them. I’m not a film historian, but does anyone know if any of the films featured here use a split screen at all? That’d be a neat bonus, albeit a coincidence I didn’t plan.
Some other answers and clues:
- 26A: [Pet that kneads you] is CAT. My cat is both very needy and very knead-y.
- 54A: [Parrr-tner?] is MATEY. Imagine saying the clue in a pirate voice. Because I felt like it, that’s why.
- 98A: [“The Joy of Painting” painter Bob] is Bob ROSS. I’ve always wondered what it would be like if Bob Ross were solving a puzzle. “Let’s put a happy little OREO here. We don’t make mistakes in crosswords; we just make happy word discoveries.”
- 124A: ["___ belong in all places where decisions are being made”: Ruth Bader Ginsburg] is WOMEN. Well said.
- 3D: [“Just hold on — you’re gonna love this”] is WAIT FOR IT. I often see people write this phrase on social media as an intro to a video or a GIF that seems mundane but then surprises you at the end. The first time I saw this trampoline class GIF, a friend of mine posted it by saying “Wait for it … wait for it …”
- 33D: [Copy of a sci-fi book?] is CLONE. My favorite clue today.
- 62D: [Show that once featured Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara] is SCHITT’S CREEK. I’ve only seen a handful of episodes of this show, but what I have seen is very funny, and Catherine O’Hara is hilarious in it. No wait, I’m kidding, this answer was SCTV, the 1970s-1980s TV sketch show whose first two letters has the same initials as SCHITT’S CREEK.
What did you think?