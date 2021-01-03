Welcome to 2021! I hope you had plenty of time over the holidays to catch up on some of your favorite movies or watch some you hadn’t seen. In today’s puzzle, 11 circled film titles have been divided across black squares, and I gave those films clues that have been split over adjacent Across entries:

  • 24A: [Mascara site / 1953 western …] is LASH and 25A: [ … directed by George Stevens / Began ___ (started over)] is ANEW. These two answers split the movie SHANE.
  • 30A: [Sister of Peter Rabbit / 1960 thriller …] is FLOPSY and 33A: [ … set at the Bates Motel / Food, informally] is CHOW. They split PSYCHO.
  • 35A: [Oslo Accords grp. / 1961 romantic drama …] is PLO and 36A: [ … starring Anouk Aimée / ___ Vegas] is LAS. They split LOLA.
  • 46A: [Author Munro / 2002 animated comedy …] is ALICE and 47A: [ … featuring a woolly mammoth / Movie star’s representative] is AGENT. They split ICE AGE.
  • 49A: [Tiny tunneler / 1981 drama …] is ANT and 50A: [ … that follows a group of military trainees / See 80 Down] is APSOS. They split TAPS. The answer APSOS is the second half to the cross-referenced 80D: [With 50 Across, dogs first brought to America as gifts from the Dalai Lama in the 1930s] which is LHASA.
  • 66A: [Best director award / 1983 crime drama …] is OSCAR and 69A: [ … about the drug lord Tony Montana / Aspect] is FACET. They split SCARFACE. It was serendipitous to have the film-related OSCAR in this center row.
  • 87A: [Parish priest / 2006 animated film …] is VICAR and 88A: [ … with Piston Cup racers / Take a load off] is SIT. They split CARS.
  • 89A: [Pulsate / 1995 historical drama …] is THROB and 90A: [ … set in 18th-century Scotland / Rolls-___] is ROYCE. They split ROB ROY.
  • 100A: [Hair goo / 2016 thriller …] is GEL and 101A: [ … for which Isabelle Huppert was nominated for an Academy Award / “My Name Is Asher ___” (Chaim Potok novel)] is LEV. They split ELLE.
  • 102A: [Blood fluids / 1996 action film …] is SERA and 103A: [ … starring Arnold Schwarzenegger / “All-Night Vigil” composer Rachmaninoff] is SERGEI. They split ERASER. I didn’t have Schwarzenegger and Rachmaninoff appearing in the same clue on my 2021 crossword bingo card, that’s for sure.
  • 112A: [Linux predecessor / 1995 historical drama …] is UNIX and 113A: [ … that begins at the Watergate Hotel / Black gem] is ONYX. They split NIXON.

The revealer is at 114A: [Film technique showing a divided frame … and what’s spelled out by the first letters of this puzzle’s 11 divided films]. Take the first letters of those divided film titles in order and you get SPLIT SCREEN. Rounding out the cut-movies theme is the symmetrical answer at 22A: [Where a filmmaker creates a final cut] which is EDITING ROOM.

This was similar to my September 2019 puzzle “Split Ends,” although that one didn’t build toward a mini-meta answer. Just like in that puzzle, though, you could ignore the split movie clues while solving and just focus on the answers in front of you, but I figured it’d be helpful to give information about the films in case you hadn’t heard of some of them. I’m not a film historian, but does anyone know if any of the films featured here use a split screen at all? That’d be a neat bonus, albeit a coincidence I didn’t plan.

Some other answers and clues:

  • 26A: [Pet that kneads you] is CAT. My cat is both very needy and very knead-y.
  • 54A: [Parrr-tner?] is MATEY. Imagine saying the clue in a pirate voice. Because I felt like it, that’s why.
  • 98A: [“The Joy of Painting” painter Bob] is Bob ROSS. I’ve always wondered what it would be like if Bob Ross were solving a puzzle. “Let’s put a happy little OREO here. We don’t make mistakes in crosswords; we just make happy word discoveries.”
  • 124A: ["___ belong in all places where decisions are being made”: Ruth Bader Ginsburg] is WOMEN. Well said.
  • 3D: [“Just hold on — you’re gonna love this”] is WAIT FOR IT. I often see people write this phrase on social media as an intro to a video or a GIF that seems mundane but then surprises you at the end. The first time I saw this trampoline class GIF, a friend of mine posted it by saying “Wait for it … wait for it …”
  • 33D: [Copy of a sci-fi book?] is CLONE. My favorite clue today.
  • 62D: [Show that once featured Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara] is SCHITT’S CREEK. I’ve only seen a handful of episodes of this show, but what I have seen is very funny, and Catherine O’Hara is hilarious in it. No wait, I’m kidding, this answer was SCTV, the 1970s-1980s TV sketch show whose first two letters has the same initials as SCHITT’S CREEK.

What did you think?