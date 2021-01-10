2) There’s a new weekly cryptic crossword at the Browser, with puzzles edited by super-solver Dan Feyer and written by Nate Cardin, Sara Goodchild, Will Nediger, Paolo Pasco, Andrew Ries, and Stella Zawistowski. I’m not the best cryptic solver but I’m excited to give these a try.

3) Pete Muller is beginning a new season of the Muller Monthly Music Meta this Tuesday. If you like metas and music (and who doesn’t?), you can solve them online here and enter your answers here. Pete’s metas are a bit different in that he builds a mega-meta throughout the year, which is a meta that builds off several smaller metas to make a final, elegant solution.

4) Special thanks to Brian Cimmet for giving a shout-out to Grids for Good and my “5×5” meta crossword on the end-of-2020 episode of his puzzle podcast “Fill Me In.”

Today’s puzzle features phrases containing the three-letter abbreviations for each day of the week, separated by a letter or two:

23A: [Mocks] is MAKE S F UN OF .

25A: [Wrinkle removers in laundry rooms] is STEA M IR ON S .

33A: [Bahai house of worship in New Delhi that’s shaped like a flower] is LO TU S T E MPLE .

46A: [Genesis plant often depicted in paintings with the serpent coiled around its branches] is TREE OF KNO W L ED GE .

79A: [Precious minerals used in the warp drive on “Star Trek”] is DILI TH I U M CRYSTALS .

95A: [Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance, in the Kübler-Ross mode] is STAGES O F G RI EF .

108A: [Some temporary spray-on body art] is AIRBRU S H T AT TOOS.

The letters separating the days spell out the revealer at 126A / 129A: [With 129 Across, break of day … and what’s spelled out by the letters breaking the circled abbreviated days in this puzzle] which is FIRST / LIGHT .

As I recall, the tricky part in building this theme was finding phrases that not only broke up the right letters, but kept other divided days out. For instance, I originally had THAT’S FUNNY at 23A, but I noticed it breaks up Thursday with TH????U???, and I thought it would be odd to have an extra broken day even though it wouldn’t have been circled. So I changed it to POKES FUN AT and refilled and thought I was good … until noticing the broken ????S???AT in that. It was one of those puzzles where I ended up playing a terrible game of whac-a-mole trying to get the theme to work.