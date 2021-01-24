116A: [ After one last moon mission, the ASTRONAUT became a ___ to teach others about previous moon missions ] is NASA TUTOR . This one surprised me with how apt it was when I found it; it must have been a lateral career move.

As someone who has gone through a few career changes myself, I can certainly appreciate the thought process one goes through when choosing a different career track. It takes a lot of introspection and soul-searching to completely change direction in one’s working life. I do think anyone would jump at the chance to be a GAMERA’S AGENT, though. No introspection required for that one (Gamera would probably eat you if you didn’t do it, anyway), but all others — sure. Some I left out include a TRAVEL AGENT becoming a GARNET VALET, a THERAPIST becoming a HEP ARTIST, and a DENTAL SURGEON becoming a TED LOGAN NURSE (you’d have to know that Ted Logan was the name of the character from the “Bill & Ted” movies to get that one, I think).