Some other answers and clues:
- 91A: [One known for their teaching chops?] is SENSEI. I couldn’t find a good job-based anagram for this.
- 1D and 2D are BASS and ALTO and they both have the clue [Chorale voice part]. I didn’t plan this beforehand.
- 8D: [Notion that we use only 10 percent of our brains, e.g.] is MYTH. I don’t remember where I first heard this. For some reason I’m thinking of the 1995 movie “Powder” which made a point of saying the main character used 100 percent of his brain. Anyhow, you can read more about that myth here.
- 15D: [“We ___ Young” (hit by fun.)] is ARE. This was the last song that played at my wedding.
- 50D: [“The Not-Too-Late Show With ___” (spinoff of “Sesame Street”] is ELMO. It gets tiring looking for new ELMO clues since he comes up so often, but I thought this one was a funny angle.
What did you think? By the way, heads-up that next week’s puzzle is going to be a challenging one.