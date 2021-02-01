Shemekia Copeland reigns as the greatest blues singer of her generation. Now she wants to fuse politics with the blues.

You could say that the songs on Shemekia Copeland’s new album, “Uncivil War,” include rocking shuffles, a showstopping slow blues and a New Orleans-style second-line groove, or that among the guest stars are the dobro maestro Jerry Douglas, the bluegrass mandolinist and fiddler Sam Bush, the alt-country rocker Jason Isbell, the twang icon Duane Eddy, the Stax Records soul mainstay Steve Cropper, and the blues guitar phenom Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. But when Copeland and her manager, John Hahn, conceived the album, they talked about an anti-gun-violence song, a song about the civil rights movement, an anti-racist song, a love-whomever-you-want song, a legacy-of-slavery song, a strong-woman song (or three), a song about economic inequality and the environment, a song about religious intolerance, a song about the vexed divides that split the nation into red and blue factions. They believe the cultural moment is ripe for explicitly political blues songs, reviving a form so old that it seems new again.

Widely hailed as the greatest blues singer of her generation and the reigning Queen of the Blues, Charon Shemekia Copeland, 41, has grown impatient with business as usual in the blues: the eclipse of singers by endlessly wailing guitars; the willingness of the aging boomers who dominate the core listenership to hear “Sweet Home Chicago” or “The Thrill Is Gone” yet again; set lists featuring the usual good-times anthems and romantic laments and not enough resonance with vital issues of the day. Her search for new audiences, collaborators and songs to sing is also a search for a fresh sense of relevance for the music she loves, and it has taken her from Chicago, the home of the blues, to Nashville, the capital of country music, with its matchless concentration of song-making talent.

There, she has sought not only musical but also ideological fellowship among artists who converge on the Americana scene, a progressive-tending confluence of country, folk, bluegrass and singer-songwriter rock created by roots-minded musicians in search of alternatives to the city’s mainstream country music industry, which traditionally caters to more conservative rural listeners. Being Queen of the Blues is no small distinction, but Copeland doesn’t believe it will be enough to sustain her in the long run. So she’s willing to risk a move away from her blues base to try to find a new home for her social concerns and her prodigious voice.

Frequently compared to great blues shouters like Bessie Smith, Shemekia Copeland often shows off her power by stepping away from the mic and overmatching the amps of her band with her unaided voice. (John Hahn)

The first thing most listeners notice about Copeland’s voice is its sheer force. Frequently compared to great blues shouters of the 1920s like Bessie Smith and Ma Rainey, she’s in the habit of showing off the outsize instrument housed in her compact frame by stepping away from the mic and overmatching the amps of her band with her unaided voice. Such displays of raw power caught the blues world’s attention when she made her spectacular debut as a teenager, but it’s her mature control of that power that separates her from other belters. She used to come out blasting on every song, but now she gets more out of the quieter end of her dynamic range. Singers trying too hard to sound authentically bluesy often get sloppy with pitch and diction, smearing notes when they bend them and running lyrics through a blender of mannered imprecision — growling, slurring, droppin’ g’s — that reduces words to mush. Copeland, by contrast, sings like she’s explaining something. She bends notes with a microtonal precision that calls to mind the string-squeezing guitar genius Albert King, and her diction is as fussy as an opera singer’s. The words matter to her more than any other element of a song, and she wants to make sure you hear them all.

The guitar heroes who have dominated the blues since the rise of rock tend to treat songs as excuses to play solos, reducing them to a series of generic grooves: the jaunty shuffle, the stately slow blues. “Blues music has become very jam-band-ish, more about the jam than the song,” Copeland told me. “For me the words always come first when I’m picking a song to sing — ’cause I’m not a songwriter, I’m a song picker.” She has a routine for getting into a song someone else has written. “The lyrics have to say something I want to say, so I start there,” she told me. “Then I add a layer each time I listen: drums, bass, guitar.” Treating each song as a distinct piece of writing with mood, plot and point of view, she works hard to inhabit the character telling the story, so that listening to one of her sets feels a little like reading a collection of short stories or poems: the one about a freedom marcher in the rain (“Walk Until I Ride”), the one about a school shooter (“Apple Pie and a .45”), the one about a slave ship that sank off the coast of Alabama in 1860 (“Clotilda’s on Fire”).

“Shemekia’s one of the great singers of our music,” the veteran bluesman Taj Mahal told me. “I watched her grow, saw the torch passed to her from her father, and she has continued all along to honor that gift.” Johnny Clyde Copeland, Shemekia’s father, was a Texas bluesman, but his musical tutelage was eclectic. “My father wrote songs like a country artist, sang like a soul singer and played guitar like a bluesman,” she told me. “We listened to all kinds of music, and I sang Johnny Cash with him, and Hank Williams. One of the first songs I ever recorded was ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.’ ”

Her mention of those Mount Rushmore figures of country music shouldn’t come as a surprise. Though cultural convention pigeonholes the blues as an essential Black genre and country as the sound of Whiteness, the facts on the ground are messier than that.

Black Southerners, who invented the blues, no longer predominate among fans and practitioners. Copeland, who is Black, has performed with most of the great living Black blues figures and with others who are now gone, but many of her trusted musical collaborators are White. That group includes all but one member of her road band as well as John Hahn, who is not only her manager but also her principal lyricist; Will Kimbrough, the versatile Nashville ace who produced, played guitar and co-wrote seven songs on “Uncivil War”; and most of the Nashville pros Kimbrough and Hahn recruited to help write and play songs for her. In that sense, her musical community resembles her multiracial family — she and her husband, Brian Schultz, a heavy-metal-loving, White railroad construction supervisor from the Nebraska panhandle, have a 4-year-old son, Johnny — and the place where she has lived for the past 15 years: Beverly, one of the few racially integrated neighborhoods on Chicago’s South Side.

Country, for its part, shares a root system with African American musical traditions. There has long been crossover traffic between country and blues, and country has always had significant numbers of Black listeners, musicians and influences. Copeland’s bluesman father, like many Southerners of his generation, grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio, and she hears blues and country as mutually resonant elements of a single intertwined musical tradition with a strong Southern flavor. “If Patsy Cline isn’t a great blues singer,” she told me, “then I don’t know what a blues singer is.” As Copeland sings in “Drivin’ Out of Nashville,” a chicken-fried noir tale written by Hahn and Oliver Wood (another multiple-threat musical Swiss Army knife, a type in which Nashville specializes), “Country music ain’t nothin’ but the blues with a twang.”

So the blues-country team-up Copeland has been pursuing in Nashville in recent years — “Uncivil War” is her second album produced by Kimbrough — is more a revival of an old partnership than a new thing under the sun. The same goes for the merger of blues and explicitly political content. Copeland and Hahn often decry the dearth of social commentary in contemporary blues, but there’s precedent in the tradition for songs that directly address current political topics.

“There’s a way in which the conventional idea that there aren’t a lot of political songs in blues is right, and a way in which it’s wrong,” says the distinguished music historian Elijah Wald, who points out that even blues lyrics about heartbreak or hard labor have long been heard as responses to oppression. He argues that the habit of treating blues as roots music tends to sideline its political potential. “Robert Johnson singing about a railroad strike is not heard as protest music,” he told me. “It’s like the false distinction that treats ‘conscious’ rap as political and gangsta rap as not political.” He likens Copeland’s feminist-angled social commentary to that of the Chicks, the country supergroup shunned by country radio in 2003 (when they were known as the Dixie Chicks) for criticizing President George W. Bush. But the conventional classifying of popular genres allows country to be associated with current events and politics — often conservative and jingoistic — while blues is associated with abstract existential truths about the human soul.

Copeland’s turn toward Americana, an end run around these perceptions, raises echoes of the Popular Front, the leftist cultural movement of the 1930s. “The Popular Front embraced major blues figures who sang explicitly political songs for a largely White left progressive audience,” Wald says. “Singers like Leadbelly, who sang ‘Bourgeois Blues,’ and Big Bill Broonzy, who sang ‘I Wonder When I’ll Get to Be Called a Man,’ and Josh White was the big one, with songs like ‘Uncle Sam Says,’ ‘Trouble’ or ‘Bad Housing Blues.’ ” White, Wald notes, “was asked to come to the White House to sit down with FDR and talk about what Black people want.”

Donald Trump would never have invited Copeland for such a chat, though she did join other blues stars to sing “Sweet Home Chicago” at the Obama White House in 2012. The eponymous first single on “Uncivil War” laments our bitter divides, and Copeland tries not to alienate anyone when she’s talking between songs onstage or DJ-ing her weekday show on SiriusXM’s blues channel (a backup gig that has proven a godsend for her since the pandemic interrupted income from live shows), but it’s not hard to tell that she’s on Team Blue. In making the move from Chicago to Nashville, two blue cities surrounded by red hinterland, she has found a kindred spirit in Kimbrough. He has exercised chameleon-like adaptability in making music with artists from Emmylou Harris to Jimmy Buffett, but his own work — like the antiwar, anti-greed-themed album “Americanitis” — displays a strain of southpaw critique. Kimbrough, known as a guitar wizard, shares not just Copeland’s progressive politics but also her disdain for guitar-hero overkill, so as producer he scrupulously restrains his own playing in the service of framing to best advantage the words she sings. “You have to beg him to take a solo,” she mock-complained to me. “Take a damn solo, Will.”

Copeland’s turn toward Americana raises echoes of the Popular Front, the leftist cultural movement of the 1930s that featured singers such as Leadbelly, who sang “The Bourgeois Blues.” (James Chapelle/Smithsonian/Folkways Recordings)

Wearing headphones, Copeland sat on a high stool at a microphone in a small room in the Butcher Shoppe, a recording studio in Nashville co-owned by the Americana patron saint John Prine, on a Monday morning in early December 2019. In town to record vocal tracks for the dozen songs on “Uncivil War,” she was dressed all in black, from leather boots to wool watch cap. In the next room, Kimbrough led a veteran crew of local session musicians into the shuffle groove of a song called “Money Makes You Ugly.” They locked in on the rocking sweet spot between push and drag: plenty of drive to propel the song onward, just enough hold-back to give it a satisfyingly nasty quality of thickness and churn. “The ice is meltin’ and my lawn’s on fire,” Copeland sang. “The world’s got a fever gettin’ higher and higher.”

As she sang, she tapped into the original rush of anger inspired in her almost a year earlier by an interview with Donald Trump Jr. she saw somewhere — she can’t remember where. She’d gotten on the phone to Hahn, who had seen the same interview and was similarly incensed. “He’s totally out of touch with life in this country, like his father,” Copeland had said to Hahn. “He thinks the reason people are poor is because they don’t work hard enough.” (I have not been able to find any record of Trump Jr. making a public remark in early 2019 to the effect that poor people should work harder. Copeland and Hahn backtracked on their digital trail at my request to see if they could find it, and they couldn’t. Whatever he actually did say seems to have bounced around in the segmented echo chambers of our political culture until Copeland and Hahn heard it as such.)

Copeland talks with Hahn at least once a day, and many of the songs he writes for her come out of the back-and-forth of these conversations. After they got off the phone, Hahn, who had already been contemplating a song about privilege without conscience, wrote a fiery condemnation of the rich and powerful for screwing up the world. Hahn, a lyricist but not a musician, sent it to Kimbrough to put the words to music. Hahn envisioned a foot-stomping burner, but when they got together in the kitchen of Kimbrough’s house in Nashville to work on it, Kimbrough explained that they had to pace the song to fit the words. “When I’m hearing it, my little brain goes to a minor key,” he said. He was all in black: jeans, T-shirt, Clark Kent glasses, bed head. “Almost like a ... ” He trailed off as he picked up an acoustic guitar and chunked out a groove in B minor, humming a descending strain over it. “ ’Course, there’s a lot of words,” he added. Touching upon climate change, fracking, lead-poisoned drinking water in Flint, Mich., and more, the song had turned out to be as much about the environment as about inequality. “Whoever told you that you own this place?” the singer asks the apocalyptically spoiled plutocrat to whom it’s addressed. “Think of ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ” Kimbrough told Hahn and Copeland as they sat with him at his kitchen table. “That’s the maximum speed. It isn’t fast, but it rocks.”

Now, in the studio eight months after that kitchen session, Copeland felt for her original outrage — “It’s the attitude of not knowing or caring what people have to do to get by that gets me,” she had told me — and poured the feeling into the groove crafted by Kimbrough’s crew. After they had recorded a couple of takes, everyone crowded into the control room of the Butcher Shoppe to listen to playback. I noted that Copeland had been revising Hahn’s lyrics on the fly, substituting “dirty water” for “water from Flint.” She said, “Yeah, keep it simple — make your point and get out.” The blunt, earnest songs she conceives with Hahn tend to be least preachy when most concise. “We try to address the issues without lecturing people,” Hahn said.

Blues songs may sound straightforwardly simple, but it’s not easy to write one. “There’s not many people around today that really do it well,” the prolific bluesman Keb’ Mo’ told me. “There’s a way that it’s got to be done to be effective. Every verse is like a chorus.” He was referring to the haiku-like spareness of a classic blues lyric like Elmore James’s “The sky is crying, look at the tears roll down the street.”

Hahn tends to be more didactic, placing priority on engaging the issue he and Copeland want to address. As a result, his lyrics can sound like talking points, which has been a trait of blues protest songs going back to their Popular Front heyday. Compared to a dark-night-of-the-soul epic like Robert Johnson’s “Hellhound on My Trail” (“I got to keep movin’ / Blues fallin’ down like hail”), for instance, Leadbelly’s “The Bourgeois Blues” (“Home of the brave, land of the free / I don’t wanna be mistreated by no bourgeoisie”) can seem stiff. Similarly, a couplet from “Money Makes You Ugly” like “Your conscience was laid off with all the people you fired / Took back their benefits before they retired” doesn’t roll off the tongue or sink resonantly into one’s consciousness in the way that, say, Jimmy Reed’s “Bright lights, big city, gone to my baby’s head” does.

Copeland rehearsing with Mick Jagger in Washington in 2013. (John Hahn) Copeland with blues legend B.B. King; manager John Hahn, left; and guitarist, songwriter and producer Steve Cropper. (John Hahn)

When she was recording in December 2019, Copeland’s new album seemed on track for a summer 2020 release, timed to arrive well in advance of Election Day and its long news shadow. But the coronavirus, just then crossing from animals to humans in Wuhan, would wreck all manner of plans as it spread around the planet. It would wipe out live musical events, on which the blues business heavily depends, and take the life of the beloved John Prine, whose studio Copeland was using and who had duetted with her on his song “Great Rain” on her previous album, the award-winning “America’s Child.” “She doesn’t sound like anybody else,” Prine had told me when I caught up with him backstage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the Mother Church of Country Music. “It’s a blues voice, but it’s so clear and proper and righteous. I’m so glad she’s come down here.”

The Black Lives Matter protests of the spring and summer, part of a cultural climate of growing attention to racial injustice that just might inspire demand for some fresh (or freshly revived) protest music, were still in the future, too. The album, originally titled “Living With Ghosts” and scheduled for summer release, would be delayed until October and retitled “Uncivil War,” and it was anybody’s guess how it would fare if she couldn’t tour in support of it.

So far, the album has done well. It has earned strong notices in publications from Rolling Stone to the Wall Street Journal, and on NPR, and it has showed up on best-of lists for 2020 — including at No. 1 on the list compiled by the veteran rock critic Jim DeRogatis, co-host of NPR’s “Sound Opinions” show, ahead of Americana critical darlings like Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams, the hip-hop stars Run the Jewels and the pop star Dua Lipa. “Uncivil War” also opened at or near the top of blues charts and received respectful reviews in the blues specialty press, and Copeland still enjoys her perennial front-runner position in blues awards competitions — all of which suggests that her explorations of Americana have not alienated the sensibilities of her blues base.

At the end of a long recording day, Copeland decided to do one more song, a cover of “In the Dark,” a lovelorn midtempo shuffle recorded by Junior Parker in 1961 and definitively transformed into a magisterial slow blues by Lonnie Brooks in the 1970s. The band settled into a restrained groove, and Copeland launched into the first verse: “I heard you was out / High as you could be / Kissin’ other women / And you know it wasn’t me.” The signature mood of slow blues in a minor key descended, and everything else seemed to fall away — the ripped-from-the-headlines political convictions of the newly written songs on the album, the desire to reach beyond the blues scene for a broader audience and new musical challenges and topicality — as she poured herself into the old familiar vocal swoops and bends, the crushing tension and soaring release at the heart of the blues. “That ain’t right, babe,” she sang. “No, no, no, that ain’t right.”

The Queen of the Blues did her best singing of the day on this old song with no obvious political content or subtext. She had decades of singing in prime voice ahead of her, and she was decades younger than the boomers who made up the core of her blues audience. Nashville might yet provide the solution to that problem, but this performance was pure Chicago. “What goes on in the dark,” she sang, “will soon come to light,” and her elongated reading of “soon” was a mini-suite of sustains and twisting leaps resonating with grievance, hope and an aching for redress. If she could figure out how to consistently infuse her purpose-built political songs with the undeniable feeling that pulsed in her rendition of this heartbroken standard, she might yet make herself the Queen of Blue America.

Carlo Rotella is a professor of English, American studies and journalism at Boston College. His most recent book is “The World Is Always Coming to an End: Pulling Together and Apart in a Chicago Neighborhood.”

