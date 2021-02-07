Four phrases feature a circled word that can be spelled by leaping over letters, and each phrase has its own separate revealer that describes it:
- 23A: [Drawn-out legal conflict] is COURT BATTLE and 34A: [Something you may follow during karaoke, and a description of the circled letters in 23 Across] is BOUNCING BALL, which describes the leaping ORB.
- 41A: [Ranking figure at a firm] is SENIOR PARTNER and 55A: [Steaming, and a description of the circled letters in 41 Across] is HOPPING MAD, which describes the leaping IRATE.
- 71A: [Bakery order with cream cheese frosting, often] is CARROT CAKE and 87A: [Object flung from the shore, and a description of the circled letters in 71 Across] is SKIPPING STONE, which describes the leaping ROCK.
- 95A: [Alcoholic imports from Brussels] is BELGIAN BEERS and 105A: [Abandoning a hopeless cause, and a description of the circled letters in 95 Across] is JUMPING SHIP, which describes the leaping LINER.
This would have been an appropriate theme for a leap year, but I couldn’t wait another three years to write it. A good rule I stick to is: Write the puzzle now or someone else will.
Some other answers and clues:
- 26A: [Bill who played a role in the Epcot attraction “Ellen’s Energy Adventure”] is Bill NYE. I went on this ride many years back, before it shut down in 2017. Apparently the people who went on the ride during its final run got to explore the set and pose with the dinosaurs.
- 62A: [Pryor knowledge?] is COMEDY. Richard Pryor, if you didn’t know. It occurs to me that I could have done a similar joke for JOKES at 66D: [“Inside” ones may be hard to get].
- 66A: [Tightfitting denim attire that Tobias wears at all times on “Arrested Development”] is JORTS. There will never be a time when I don’t find this word funny. Tobias wears jorts at all times because he’s what the show called a never-nude.
- 93A: [Spots for heating pads when treating neck pain] is NAPES. I don’t know how this has happened, but there have been six Post Magazine puzzles so far in 2021 and three of them have featured the answer NAPES (the other two instances were on Jan. 3 and Jan. 31). It might actually be in the early lead for most common answer in my puzzles for 2021. Chalk it up to really convenient letters.
- 111A: [“Catch-22″ pilot, and a homophone of 61 Down and 65 Down] is ORR, while 61D: [Prospector’s discovery] and 65D: [Piece of regatta gear] are ORE and OAR, respectively. Total serendipity how they all ended up in the same puzzle together.
- 2D is TWO, but it had different clues depending on which version of the puzzle you solved. If you solved in print, it was a leftward-facing arrow pointing at the clue number 2. The online version can’t render the joke properly since the bar above the grid shows “2 DOWN” instead of just the number 2, so an arrow pointing at “2 DOWN” would be more confusing than anything.
- 8D: [Results of catching flies?] is OUTS. Pitchers and catchers will be reporting for spring training fairly soon, I think.
- 16D: [“Love to Love You Baby” singer] is DONNA SUMMER. As Ira Madison III wrote, it was this song that really catapulted her into Queen of Disco status.
- 63D: [Ride on the playground?] is TEASE. My favorite clue today.
- 64D: [Exercise for strengthening biceps] is BARBELL CURL. A slightly answer I wouldn’t have expected to put in the puzzle.
- 72D: [Word game involving agents, a spymaster and an assassin] is CODE NAMES. It’s a fun party game; I recommend it.
What did you think?