26A: [Bill who played a role in the Epcot attraction “Ellen’s Energy Adventure”] is Bill. I went on this ride many years back, before it shut down in 2017. Apparently the people who went on the ride during its final run got to explore the set and pose with the dinosaurs.

62A: [Pryor knowledge?] is COMEDY . Richard Pryor, if you didn’t know. It occurs to me that I could have done a similar joke for JOKES at 66D: [“Inside” ones may be hard to get].

66A: [Tightfitting denim attire that Tobias wears at all times on “Arrested Development”] is. There will never be a time when I don’t find this word funny. Tobias wears jorts at all times because he’s what the show called a never-nude

93A: [Spots for heating pads when treating neck pain] is NAPES. I don’t know how this has happened, but there have been six Post Magazine puzzles so far in 2021 and three of them have featured the answer NAPES (the other two instances were on Jan. 3 and Jan. 31). It might actually be in the early lead for most common answer in my puzzles for 2021. Chalk it up to really convenient letters.