62A: [Pryor knowledge?] is COMEDY . Richard Pryor, if you didn’t know. It occurs to me that I could have done a similar joke for JOKES at 66D: [“Inside” ones may be hard to get].

93A: [Spots for heating pads when treating neck pain] is NAPES. I don’t know how this has happened, but there have been six Post Magazine puzzles so far in 2021 and three of them have featured the answer NAPES (the other two instances were on Jan. 3 and Jan. 31). It might actually be in the early lead for most common answer in my puzzles for 2021. Chalk it up to really convenient letters.