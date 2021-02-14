Love is in the air, so six pairs of real-life celebrity couples cross one another in symmetrical places in this oddly-shaped 19×25 grid:

17A: [*Presley who played Jane Spencer in the “Naked Gun” films] is PRISCIL L A , crossing E L VIS at 12D: [*"(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear” singer Presley]. They cross at an L.

18A: [*Three-time AL MVP Alex] is R O DRIGUEZ , crossing L O PEZ at 15D: [*Jennifer who sang “Amor, Amor, Amor”]. They cross at an O.

49A: [*Manchester United great Beckham] is DA V ID , crossing V ICTORIA at 51D: [*Singer Beckham nicknamed Posh Spice]. They cross at a V.

78A: [*Model Chrissy who co-hosts “Lip Sync Battle”] is TEIG E N , crossing LEG E ND at 64D: [*"All of Me” singer John]. They cross at an E.

82A: [*Burns’s comedy partner Allen] is G R ACIE , crossing GEO R GE at 68D: [*Allen’s comedy partner Burns]. They cross at an R.

112A: [*Biel of “Valentine’s Day”] is JES S ICA, crossing JU S TIN at 104D: [*"Rock Your Body” singer Timberlake]. They cross at an S. Quite the apt movie title for Jessica today.

Put all of those intersections together, and you’ve got the word hinted at by the revealer at 38A: [Description for Romeo and Juliet, and a description of the intersections of this puzzle’s power couples] which is STAR-CROSSED LOVERS .

I spent a long time looking up different celebrity couples to see if I could get a set that crossed at the right letters in symmetrical places. I must have jotted down 50 to 60 couples’ names where both people had the letters of LOVERS in them, and I don’t think I found any other pair where they had an intersecting V besides DAVID and VICTORIA Beckham. Then again, even if I had found another V pair, I don’t think I would have used it. Victoria is my wife’s name, so I was glad her name could go in the middle of the puzzle.

In fact, for a while I assumed that symmetry would be impossible if I really wanted to spell out LOVERS. So much of it was the trial and error of listing out the lengths of names and the position of the intersecting letters, where one pair on the left side of the grid wouldn’t match another pair on the right side. Crossword symmetry is a real prison sometimes. Luckily, I stumbled on the matching pairs PRISCILLA/ELVIS and RODRIGUEZ/LOPEZ. Once I saw those two pairs fit, that was all the motivation I needed to keep going until I found the others. Consider it … a labor of love.

Speaking of which, there was a smattering of other love- and romance- and Valentine’s Day-related clues:

1A: [Romantic-era pianist Schumann] is CLARA .

27A: [Beatty of “Prelude to a Kiss”] is NED .

36A: [“You ___ So Beautiful” (Joe Cocker song)] is ARE .

46A: [Tended to, as flowers] is WATERED .

66A: [Davis of “The Long Kiss Goodnight”] is GEENA .

67A: [Romantic poem, maybe] is ODE .

81A: [Tenth anniversary material, traditionally] is TIN .

90A: [Sweetie ___] is PIE .

99A: [Certain wedding guest] is AUNT .

101A: ["___ Land” (romantic 2016 film)] is LA LA .

114A: [One sharing a stage kiss] is ACTOR .

118A: [Margaret’s husband in “Addams Family Values”] is Cousin ITT .

4D: [Weather for some passionate kisses, in film tropes] is RAIN .

28D: [Like the poets Rainis and Aspazija] is LATVIAN . It might be hard to spot the romance angle there if you don’t know them (I hadn’t heard of them before writing the puzzle), but these two poets were married.

39D: [“She walked off the street, into his life and stole his heart,” for “Pretty Woman”] is TAG LINE .

40D: [One of Aphrodite’s rivals during the Judgment of Paris] is ATHENA .

80D: [Having romantic notions] is IDEALISTIC.